‘Soldier F’ trial begins

The start of the trial of a former British Army paratrooper for his role in the infamous Bloody Sunday massacre of 1972 has been described as a “momentous day” in a five-decade campaign for justice.

The long-awaited trial of ‘Soldier F’, accused of two murders out of the fourteen perpetrated by his regiment during a nationalist civil rights protest in Derry, began at Belfast Crown Court on Monday morning.

He is charged with the murder of James Wray (age 22) and William McKinney (age 27) and five attempted murders during the incident in the city’s Bogside area, namely of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and a person unknown.

Soldier F’s identity has been protected by the courts throughout the 15 years of the current legal proceedings, the Saville tribunal, which reported in 2010, and the original 1972 Widgery cover-up. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Monday he was in the dock, surrounded by a curtain, when the Wray and McKinney families and a large group of supporters arrived after walking together with supporters to the court.

Prosecution barrister Louis Mably KC commenced proceedings, saying the events of Bloody Sunday had a “long-lasting and profound effect” on the north of Ireland, but he made clear the trial would have a “specific and narrow focus” on the shootings in one courtyard in Glenfada Park North.

He set the scene of the shootings, noting that those shot were mostly struck to the side or the back, describing scared people who were running away.

“These soldiers lost control of themselves,” he said, describing their behaviour as “unprofessional”.

“Shooting people as they ran away … an act which disgraced the British Army.”

Earlier, a short rally was held outside the court buildings where the two families and supporters gathered in front of a banner bearing the words ‘Towards Justice’.

John McKinney, a brother of William McKinney, told those gathered that Soldier F was “cowering behind a curtain”, waiting to go on trial for two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

“Today marks a momentous day in our battle to secure justice for our loved ones who were murdered on Bloody Sunday.

“It has taken 53 years to get to this point, and we have battled all the odds to get here.

“Everything that we have achieved to this point has been through relentless commitment and a refusal to lie down.

“We will shortly occupy a courtroom very proudly with our heads held high and in the knowledge that, regardless of the ultimate outcome, that we are on the right side of history.”

Despite the trial getting underway, there remain concerns that justice will still not be done. British political figures have repeatedly vowed to use their powers to protect any British soldier accused of killing nationalists in the north of Ireland.

Sinn Féin’s Pádraig Mac Lochlainn noted in a tweet that 15,000 Irish republicans were imprisoned during the conflict, but “just one of those Irish political prisoners” served more time in jail (22 years) than the total amount of time spent in jail by all British soldiers.”

In a statement, éirígí noted that ‘Soldier F’ did not act on his own or against orders.

“Over fifty years later the British political class is again rallying to support their ‘boys’ and their murderous actions,” they said.

“Derry’s Bloody Sunday, just like the Ballymurphy and Springhill Massacres in Belfast, was a very deliberate and planned military attack on unarmed and totally defenceless civilians that was approved at highest levels within the British military and political establishments.

“And just as has occurred all over the world, no senior British military officer and no senior British political figure will ever have to fear prosecution for their war crimes.”