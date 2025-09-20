Sinn Féin to back independent in Presidential election

Sinn Féin is backing left-wing independent Catherine Connolly to be the next President of Ireland, the party has said, ending months of speculation over who would receive its support.

Following a meeting in Dublin on Saturday, the party said its leadership committee had approved a proposal from Ms McDonald to endorse the formidable Galway TD rather than run a candidate of its own.

“Our job is to get Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael out of government and to keep them out of the Áras,” party leader Mary McDonald said in a social media post.

“Anois an am. Anois uair na cinniúna. [Now is the time. Now is the decision hour].

“We can elect a President who will champion a United Ireland, stand up for Ireland’s place in the world as a defender of neutrality and human rights, and speak out for fairness and economic justice.

“It’s now game on to elect Catherine Connolly as Ireland’s next President. We will give it our all!”

It comes after Ms McDonald earlier this week said her party’s decision would be a “game changer”, igniting rumours that a sports celebrity could get the nod. Earlier this month, Ms McDonald herself appeared set to run.

However, Ms Connolly has already won support from the Labour Party, People Before Profit, the Social Democrats and the Green Party, as well as other left-wing independents. Sinn Féin’s backing therefore completes an opposition alliance which will hope to capitalise on the strong affection for the outgoing President and fellow left-wing Galwegian, Michael D Higgins.

On 24 October, the veteran activist will go up against the only other two candidates so far nominated, Fine Gael former minister Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fáil’s choice of Dublin GAA coach Jim Gavin.

A number of other prospective independent candidates, including businessman Gareth Sheridan, conservative campaigner Maria Steen and former lord mayor of Cork Kieran McCarthy, are seeking the support of local authorities and Oireachtas members to secure a place on the ballot before nominations close on Wednesday.

Nominations close on 24 September.