Seán Walsh granted bail after extradition

A republican extradited to the North from the 26 Counties is to be granted bail, a High Court judge has ruled.

Corkman Seán Walsh (pictured, left) was arrested in connection with a so-called MI5 ‘sting’ operation against a group of leading Saoradh members and other activists in County Tyrone. The 59-year-old was allegedly present at a bugged meeting in July 2020.

The judge granted his application for release from custody after pointing out that he has already spent nearly four years behind bars fighting extradition.

After a long extradition battle, Mr Walsh was delivered into the hands of the British judicial system earlier this year. This week, he became the eleventh person to be charged in connection with the operation.

With all but one of the 11 currently on bail, defence barrister Andrew Moriarty successfully argued that Walsh should also be released, after spending three years and 10 months in custody.

Mr Walsh was granted bail under strict conditions and banned from engaging in political activity, but Saoradh welcomed the news.

“Seán has been subjected to almost four years of internment without ever being found guilty of any offence,” they said.

“This prolonged incarceration represents a blatant denial of basic human rights and is yet another example of the British state’s strategy of using the courts and draconian legislation to criminalise Irish Republicans.

“It must also be stated that the Free State administration played a shameful role in this injustice. Rather than defending the rights of an Irish citizen, the Dublin government imprisoned Seán in Portlaoise for several years before handing him over to the British occupation forces through extradition.

“This collaboration underscores once again the willingness of the Free State to act as enforcers for British interests in Ireland.

“Seán’s impending release is a welcome development for his family, friends and comrades, but the reality remains that he has already endured years of imprisonment without conviction. His case highlights the political nature of “policing and justice” in the occupied Six Counties, where Republicans \[mainly Saoradh members] are persecuted, harassed and subjected to oppressive bail conditions solely for their political beliefs.

“Saoradh stands in full solidarity with Seán Walsh and his family, and we reaffirm our commitment to opposing every attempt by the British state and their Free State collaborators to demonise, criminalise and silence Irish Republicanism.”

INTERNED PRISONER

However, there was also a call by Saoradh for more support for Dublin republican Sean Farrell, who has now spent over five and a half years interned in Maghaberry jail without trial.

Mr Farrell (pictured, right) has suffered serial assaults and harassment by prison warders during his detention on the republican wing of the jail.

Mr Farrell is a “political hostage of colonial capitalist occupation” because he refuses to accept that it is criminal to resist imperialist occupation,” wrote former party Saoradh chairperson Davy Jordan, in a Facebook post.

“He refuses to be bought by the sordid rewards of reformism and accept the parameters of ‘resistance’ imperialism permits.

“Sean and his fellow republican political prisoners in Hydebank, Maghaberry and Portlaoise Gaols are not criminals; the very occupation and those who collaborate with the occupation are the criminals.”