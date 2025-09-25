Reports names an innocent victim of Britain’s Dirty War

A heavily censored police report has strengthened the belief that a man with learning difficulties was sacrificed by the Crown Forces in order to conceal the role of a British informer operating inside the IRA in County Tyrone.

Damian McCrory, from Strabane, was offered up as a patsy as the IRA sought to find the source of information which resulted in the massacre of three IRA Volunteers in February 1985.

The IRA’s Internal Security Unit, itself heavily compromised by MI5, was tasked with identifying the informer responsible for setting up Charles Breslin and brothers Michael and David Devin, all members of the IRA’s West Tyrone command.

According to a report to the family by the police investigation ‘Operation Kenova’, the 20-year-old did not provide the information which resulted in the British Army killing the three men in a shoot-to-kill ambush.

Mr McCrory was a close friend of Mr Breslin, and made for a convenient scapegoat. He was killed, with the evident knowledge of British forces, by the IRA’s Internal Security Unit, which at the time was heavily compromised by MI5 through agents now known publicly as Stakeknife.

“There is no evidence that Damian passed intelligence to RUC Special Branch about the arms dump where the three members of PIRA were shot dead by the British army in February 1985,” the report states.

As part of a ‘neither confirm nor deny’ (NCND) policy used by British state agencies, British police forces normally refuse to name any person, such as Stakeknife, who has or has not worked as a state agent. However, the decision to deny Mr McCrory’s role as an informer is further evidence the policy can be varied - when it suits.

The family has now sought an apology from the republican movement, while acknowledging the role of British state agents in the killing.

“[The IRA’s] policy on informers was all wrong because the people who were interrogating them were all British agents,” said Mr McCrory’s sister-in-law Michelle. “They were saying innocent people were informers to keep themselves from being outed.”

His brother, Mickey McCrory, has lived with the anger and trauma of losing his younger brother for almost 40 years. Interviewed by the Irish News, he described how his family was singled out for abuse from the British Army and the RUC.

On the morning Damian was due to be buried, British soldiers arrived at the wake claiming there was “suspicious activity” and demanded entry.

He revealed that after they were refused there was “fighting fist to fist” in the hallway of the wake-house as mourners tried to push the troops from the property.

He also tells how the RUC mocked his brother’s death and in one incident, less than a week after the killing, a police officer put a gun to another brother’s head as he walked through Strabane.

“If Damian was an informer, why were we getting that much harassment?” he asked. “We were getting it from both sides.”

Mickey said he believed there was pressure to identify an informer in the months before his brother was killed.

“Between the handlers and the agent, they look for a viable scapegoat,” he said.

“Damian is slow of learning, his mother died just two years before that, his father died five years before that, he had no parents, nobody really to look after him.

“He was close to Charlie (Breslin) and I believe that set him up as a prime target.”