PSNI double standards caught on video

There is increasing anger in Belfast after it emerged the Crown police failed to intervene when two vehicles driven by migrant workers were surrounded and attacked by a group of men in east Belfast last week.

PSNI members were seen to do nothing as the dangerous racist attack was launched against delivery drivers at a retail park on the Monday of last week. The incident was captured on video (pictured, right.

Loyalists and racist mobs have been involved in self-styled “vigilante patrols” against foreigners in east Belfast and Ballymena, and other incidents are reported to have taken place but not caught on camera.

The PSNI “must do more” to tackle racist mob violence after the latest attack, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said.

“This was a deplorable attack by thugs in Connswater Retail Park and another example of the disgusting and sporadic racist violence which we have seen across the city,” a party spokesperson said.

“Vigilante violence is unacceptable and has no place in society and is wrong and it must stop immediately.

“Police must do more to stop these incidents, arrest and urgently bring those involved before the courts.”

Brian Smyth, Green Party councillor on Belfast City Council, said the PSNI should have intervened and expressed fears someone would be killed.

He said the PSNI should not have simply watched what he described as “an attempt at a racial lynching”.

“If a car is being attacked, get in there,” he said. “If there is an attack on a car in plain sight, go in and arrest.

“The onus is now on the police. The public are rightly outraged at this, there needs to be people arrested.”

The unequal approach by the PSNI (formerly the RUC) to public order incidents has long been apparent, most shockingly in 1997 when innocent Catholic civilian Robert Hamill was beaten to death by a loyalist mob in front of PSNI vehicles in Portadown.

On the other hand, there are continuous reports of incidents of day-to-day police brutality against youths from nationalist and republican areas.

The PSNI were accused this week of using unnecessary force against four young people during a car stop that resulted only in the seizure of a toy water pistol (pictured, left).

The incident took place in the Clifton Street area in North Belfast on Wednesday, September 10, with footage of the incident also being captured on video.

The PSNI said they deployed “firearms officers” after a toy “resembling a firearm” had been reported.

North Belfast Sinn Féin representative Gerry Kelly says the video shows the police “forcibly manhandling” the four young people, who were aged between 17 and 20, even though they were cooperating with the PSNI.

He said that he has spoken to the parents and two of the brothers who were involved in it, and seen the wounds inflicted on them.

“I have spoken to parents and two of the brothers from Ardoyne, who have shown me their injuries,” he said.

“The only item found in the car was a white water pistol. I agree with the family that this was an unnecessary use of force as the young people were cooperating, as can be seen in the video.

“The family have said that they will be pursuing a complaint with the Police Ombudsman’s office. I will continue to work with the family throughout this process.”