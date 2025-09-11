PSNI dismisses unionist violence

The approach of PSNI police chief Jon Boutcher to unionist paramilitary intimidation and violence has been described as a disgrace after he admitted his force doesn’t care “if you are part of the UDA or whatever acronym you want to use”.

At a recent press conference, Boutcher responded to a question about the UDA’s role in forcing Catholic families and migrant workers from their homes in previous weeks, by admitting that the PSNI was not interested in identifying those directing the campaign.

He was answering questions at a meeting of the North’s Policing Board on the sectarian and racial hate crimes and attacks which have heightened over the summer.

Several Catholic families were forced to flee properties at a mixed housing development in north Belfast last week, while unionist gangs were also seen carrying out racist mob attacks against delivery drivers at Connswater Retail Park in east Belfast - all without any response from the PSNI.

Boutcher claimed housing allocation was driving the threats and violence against Catholics, and confirmed the UDA have been involved in the recent intimidation. The force has stressed that the current loyalist violence has not been sanctioned by the leaderships of the paramilitary groups but has instead blamed unnamed “individuals”.

Boutcher dodged questions from Sinn Féin policing board member Gerry Kelly that his force was aware of a secret deal between the West Belfast UDA and an intermediary acting for the residents, which collapsed last week, forcing Catholics to suddenly move out.

Mr Kelly pressed for details regarding ‘individuals’ within the UDA mentioned, and noted that he does not think the peace deal was with the police, but rather “some individual who was an intermediary and the UDA”.

Boutcher responded: “I don’t know anything about that, and I know we need to move on… we saw the disturbances last year… I’ll never have ducked these issues, and people play politics. Whatever you are doing involved in this, I don’t care if you are part of the UDA or whatever acronym you want to use, pack it up. Society doesn’t behave like this.”

The increased loyalist violence has come as the UDA and UVF were allowed to again openly take part in sectarian parades, carrying banners and flags in support of their murderous organisations, all in a concerted effort to terrorise Catholics.

The PSNI again refused to take action, despite their continuing arrest operations against those peacefully demonstrating their support for ‘Palestine Action’.

The last Catholic family living on Annalee Street in north Belfast area are a disabled woman, her husband and daughter who say they have “no faith” in the police.

Speaking this week, the family said that since May, “the threat has always been there. The same guys who put in the windows, we would have seen them walking up and down the street. We would have told the police,” said the woman. “But there’s only been one arrest.”

Lasair Dhearg strongly condemned the PSNI’s flippant approach.

“If the IRA had driven Protestant families out of a community, the British state would lose its mind. Stormont and Westminster would be in crisis meetings, the PSNI would be swarming the area, and the media would howl about a “return to war’,” they said.

“But when loyalist terror gangs burn out families from a Catholic background or force migrant tenants to pack up and leave, the response is silence, excuses, and hollow lines about ‘individual members’. That double standard has always been there – Catholics and migrants are left at the mercy of gangs, while Stormont’s heavily armed security wing stands back.”

At a press conference at Stormont Castle on Thursday, First Minister Ms O’Neill was asked about the PSNI stance.

The First Minister said the PSNI needed to take “immediate action” against elements of the UDA if they have been involved in the recent intimidation.

“The UDA shouldn’t exist,” she said.

“They should be disbanded and dealt with with the full force of the law and if the PSNI have made an assessment that the UDA are in any way involved, then they need to take immediate action.”