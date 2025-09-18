Pressure for global action against Israel and collaborator states

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins has said Israel and countries that supply it with weapons should be excluded from the United Nations after a long awaited independent UN commission report concluded that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

The United Nations independent international commission of inquiry (COI), citing tens of thousands of civilian deaths and massive destruction, called on member countries to identify and punish those responsible for the genocide.

The 72-page report was published as Israel launched a ground offensive in Gaza City after weeks of intense bombardment in and around the territory’s largest urban centre, where about 1 million people have been living.

Death rates have become unreliable due to massacres of both journalists and health workers, but it is estimated that a hundred innocent civilians are being killed in Gaza on a daily basis, with half of those killed being women and children, with the full death toll now in six figures. Deliberate starvation continues, while every residential tower is being systematically destroyed.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, Mr Higgins described the UN document as “very, very important”.

“I believe myself that the kind of actions that are necessary now are the exclusion of those who are practising genocide, and those who are supporting genocide with armaments,” he said.

“We must look at their exclusion from the United Nations itself, and we should have no hesitation any longer in relation to ending trade with people who are inflicting this on our fellow human beings.”

President Higgins said some of the EU’s strongest members are “deciding to stay silent in watching emaciated children in what is a human, manmade, really atrocious infliction on people” in Gaza.

He said he believes the “EU will find it extraordinarily difficult to ever be a union in any sense” when these members are staying silent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the report as “definitive and significant” – but still failed to announce any sanctions on Israel.

Speaking at a Fianna Fáil ‘think-in’ in County Cork, he said it was “very clear genocide is taking place” in Gaza.

“And the atrocity carries on - the Israel defence minister this morning declared that ‘Gaza City is burning’ - what kind of mentality is informing Israeli government behaviour?

He urged other international leaders to raise the pressure on Israel to “stop this carnage” and the “slaughter of civilians”.

“In my view, the US, Europe and wider world have to raise the pressure to stop this carnage and the slaughter of civilians.”

There has been little response from the US or the EU to the report, and no indication that the flow of weapons to the genocidal Netanyahu regime will end.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was explicitly named in the report as having incited the annihilation of Palestinians, was shockingly welcomed to Downing Street by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday. Starmer and his government refuse to acknowledge the genocide and continue to defend the continuing arms sales to Israel and the provision of RAF air support for the slaughter.

US President Donald Trump has also ignored the report, while the EU has shown itself to be hopelessly divided. Spain has courageously issued sanctions, exclusion orders and a ban on arms exports to Israel, but German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has defended the genocide even as he sobbed during a speech this week when referring to the “radical evil” of the Nazi Holocaust.

For her part, EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has condemned the Israeli actions and suggested possible sanctions, but Sinn Féin’s MEP Lynn Boylan said “it simply doesn’t go far enough”. She asked why it had “taken so long” to reach this point.

“For over 22 months, we have had Israel’s genocide live-streamed to us, but the EU chose to sit on its hands until now,” she said, adding: “They have been complicit in this genocide for too long. It’s now time to take a stand and ensure Israel is held to account for their crimes against humanity.”

Meanwhile, the civilian relief effort, the Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising dozens of vessels, continues to sail towards the besieged enclave, with organisers saying they aim to open a corridor to Gaza to end the imposed famine and deliver humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday, foreign ministers from 16 countries with nationals taking part in the flotilla, including Ireland, released a statement warning that “any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability”.

Speaking from one of the boats, Irish activist Catríona Graham said she was taking part because government inaction “means we feel complicit and without another choice”.

“The time for accountability has long since passed ... We sail because our governments haven’t,” she said.