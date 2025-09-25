New plaque for ‘Heroes of Arra’

A memorial plaque has been unveiled in North Tipperary in memory of nine IRA Volunteers who died during Ireland’s War of Independence and the Civil War.

The “Heroes of Arra” were commemorated on Sunday, in the village of Boher, to commemorate nine IRA Volunteers associated with the Republican Movement in north Tipperary.

The event included a plaque unveiling organised by the North Tipperary Republican Movement Committee by human and civil rights activist and former MP Bernadette McAlliskey Devlin.

Those honoured were from the area of the Arra mountains, between the towns of Nenagh and Ballina, who died in the republican struggle during the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Speaking for the committee, J.P. McDonnell warmly introduced Ms McAlliskey and highlighted some of her achievements, from heading the civil rights campaign in 1969 to becoming the youngest ever member of the Westminster parliament.

During her speech, McAlliskey spoke about the importance of commemorating those who sacrificed their lives for Ireland.

“All these young men that we remember as heroes were.. ordinary people like the people standing about here,” she said.

“They never asked to be heroes. They didn’t ask to die for Ireland.

“They didn’t ask to suffer. They didn’t ask to be ambushed.

“That was the price that people paid, simply to be allowed to live their lives as free human beings - the price that people paid to be in control of their own life and their own country and their own politics and their own dignity.”

Ms McAlliskey paid tribute to the committee for the effort they made in creating the memorial. She said people should be “eternally grateful” when they see this monument and know that “friends and neighbours and people in the community remembered and thought it important enough for everybody to remember, that their friends and their neighbours, and their children and neighbours’ children, lost their lives and gave their lives so that people coming after them would have a decent life and live with dignity and peace in their own land.”