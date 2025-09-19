New Legacy framework published by govts

There has been a very cautious response to a “new framework” agreed between the Dublin and London governments to replace Tory legislation which had sought to end investigations and prosecutions relating to British war crimes and other conflict-related killings.

Changes drafted in the plan, presented today at Hillsborough Castle, include some changes or rebranding of existing structures, while also reviving elements of the 2014 Stormont House Agreement, which was never implemented.

Some families were briefed this morning on the details of the plan. The family of Sean Brown, who are campaigning for a public inquiry into British state collusion in the murder of their loved one in 1997, were told that an inquiry was not included in the deal.

During a press conference this afternoon, British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn claimed both governments had adopted a “constructive and collegiate spirit” in the discussions on legacy.

“We have now both an opportunity to try and deal with this and not put off difficult decisions for yet another generation”, he said.

He said the new framework would see the “removal of the previous government’s immunity scheme”, and “implement fair and transparent rules for disclosure”.

A separate cross border body, involving both governments is to be created to handle “information recovery”.

He added that moving forward, those cases that were “halted by the legacy act and establishing a new process to decide how best to proceed with the rest”.

The 26 County Tánaiste Simon Harris said getting to this point had “been a journey”, due to the issues being “incredibly difficult” and “deeply painful for many people and it can be deeply divisive”.

He stated that this is “no definitive solution that will meet all the demands and needs of every individual affected” but it is “a comprehensive set of measures that both governments can take to provide the maximum truth, justice and accountability to those who urgently need and deserve it”.

He claimed the new joint framework represents a “root and branch” reform of the previous Legacy Act and a “night and day improvement” on the 2023 legislation which he said “unilaterally conceived, drafted, and implemented [by the British government]”.

“It was opposed by all parties in Northern Ireland and has been found to be in breach of the ECHR,” he said. “My goal and Hilary’s is to move forward” and “return us to the principles of the Stormont House Agreement”.

“Once faithfully legislated for and implemented, [the new framework] will fundamentally reform legacy processes, bodies, and outcomes.”

In response to questions today, Benn admitted that repeated delays - caused by his government and the Crown forces - meant “time is not on the side” of many victims’ families, some of whom are in their 80s and 90s.

“They may never get the answers that they have been searching for,” he said, before adding: “That is why now is the right time.”

Harris said Ireland’s interstate case against the British government would be dropped if the agreed framework is “faithfully” passed into law. However, no definite date has been set for that to happen.

DETAILS

The new framework should see the existing “Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery” (ICRIR) rebranded as the Legacy Commission, with two “co-equal” directors of investigations. It will be empowered to carry out investigations capable of leading to prosecutions.

A statutory independent oversight board will be created along with an advisory group made up of victims and survivors.

An independent panel will also advise on senior appointments to the commission. Measures will be introduced to identify any conflict of interest issues within the commission.

The bar on legacy-related civil cases in British courts will be removed, and inquests that were halted by the Legacy Act will be resumed. Inquests that had not been started before the Legacy Act’s legal guillotine came into force will be “reviewed to establish the best way forward”.

Independent judges will hold “inquisitorial” public hearings, with victims’ families able to participate.

A truth recovery mechanism will be created, called the “Independent Commission on Information Retrieval”. This will be a jointly funded cross-border body that will initially operate on a pilot basis.

Changes were also promised to the controversial veto power held by the British Direct Ruler on what sensitive information can be accessed by legacy bodies.

The Dublin government, meanwhile, has vowed to commit to “fullest possible cooperation” with the new Legacy Commission, and a new dedicated Legacy Unit will be created within the Irish police force, An Garda Síochána.

STRONG CAUTION

The new proposals are being treated with scepticism amid doubts as to what, if anything, will ultimately end up in legislation.

Speaking in advance of the publication today, Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly said the families of victims and survivors will be the most important voices when it comes to responding.

“Any legacy framework must command the confidence of the families of victims and survivors. Their voice will be the most important in this process,” Mr Kelly said.

“We will scrutinise the legacy framework closely.

“History shows us that we should judge this on what is passed into law, as opposed to what is promised.”

Mark Thompson of Relatives for Justice said the British government could not be trusted on legacy matters.

“The UK starting point has always been to protect its soldiers, intelligence services and their agents within paramilitaries. They are not neutral or honest brokers. Our experience tells us this, which is why independence and international involvement are critical,” he wrote.

“We haven’t witnessed any change. Yet families are being asked to trust when the evidence base tells us the British are habitual bad faith actors. Their key objective is to have Irish government support. Once that’s complete, they’ll revert to type.

“The only determining factor will be the actual legislation passed, not more promises.

“Trust is built on actions.

‘Hilary Benn could announce a public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown, disclose the information in the murder of Paul Thompson, restore all - not some - inquests, and remove the power of veto in laying the ground for moving forward in creating a genuinely new independent international legacy body. This would be a positive start.

“Deeds speak louder than words.”