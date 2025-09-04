Nationalist politician murdered as he sought to flee

A prominent member of the SDLP shot dead by the notorious Glenanne Gang was planning to move his family across the border when the loyalist murder squad claimed his life, 50 years ago this week. By Connla Young (for the Irish News).

Denis Mullen was gunned down by the Glenanne Gang near Moy, County Tyrone, on September 1 1975.

Now, it has emerged that Mr Mullen believed his life was under threat and the father-of-two had been planning to flee the north when the killer gang struck.

The 37-year-old was shot 17 times at his family home by members of the loyalist gang, which included members of the RUC and UDR and UVF.

Two men were later convicted for their part in the callous killing.

In 2021 one of the gunmen, Garfield Beattie, a former member of the Territorial Army Volunteer Reserve, was sent back to jail for sending Mr Mullen’s daughter, Denise Mullen, a threatening letter signed “East Tyrone UVF”.

The activities of the gang have been reviewed by the Kenova investigation team as part of Operation Denton.

A draft copy of the final report has recently been circulated to some campaign groups, causing Ms Mullen, who has not been given access to the document, to raise concerns about a “hierarchy of victims”.

As a three-year-old she sat in shock beside her murdered father’s body, her blood-stained nightdress evidence of the horror the young child was forced to witness.

Minutes earlier the child, barely out of her toddler years, had been wakened from her sleep as the killer gang threw sods at the front of the isolated family home her father had been renovating.

While the dreadful sounds of the fateful night have been blocked from Ms Mullen’s memory, the colours and emotions thrust upon her are vivid.

She clearly recalls seeing “clay balls” thrown by the attackers to attract her father’s attention “running down the wall” of the cottage.

After getting out of bed she made her way to a hall where she saw her mother Olive, who was also a target of the killers, make her escape through a kitchen window.

Her father’s bullet-riddled body by that stage was lying at the front door of the family home.

“I can’t recall the shots, I don’t recall the noise” she said.

“But I got up out of bed, obviously there was noise, but I actually don’t hear that noise any longer.”

She reveals how in the aftermath of the attack she checked on her 13-month-old brother who was still asleep in his cot.

She then returned to her father’s lifeless remains.

“I can remember I had a wee pale blue nightie on me, with short sleeves and there was a wee tiny bow on the front of it,” she said.

“The nightie just went below my knee, and I just sat there with daddy.”

She can clearly remember the aftermath of the attack and the arrival of the SDLP’s Seamus Mallon - who would go on to become the north’s deputy First Minister - who refused to allow the RUC to handle his close friend’s body.

He later helped her uncle, former Tyrone Gaelic footballer Pat Donaghy, place Mr Mullen into a waiting ambulance.

“I can see the colours, I can tell you the colours,” she said.

“There was five ambulance men standing in a row whenever Seamus Mallon and mammy’s brother Pat were putting daddy in the ambulance and the first one waved over at me.

“I can still see those five people clearly.”

She recalls a priest and a doctor attending the scene as the RUC, British army and ambulance arrived.

She revealed how the RUC refused to allow her and her brother to leave the house where their father had just been murdered.

Ms Mullen tells how two friends of the family, Tom and Maura McAree, also came to her home and eventually took her and her young brother from the murder scene.

She remains eternally grateful to the couple for their kindness.

“I can see the anguish on Maura’s face pleading with the RUC to let us out and they wouldn’t,” she said.

“They were apparently saying there could be a bomb in the house.”

Ms Mullen said she later returned to bed, pulled the bedclothes up to her eyes, and watched as police searched her the family home.

Ms Mullen believes the loyalist attackers intended to kill both her parents.

A tested tactic of the Glenanne Gang was to target married couples – leaving their children without either parent.

“That was always their aim to take out both parents to leave the children orphans,” Ms Mullen said.

Her father was killed just weeks after former UDR man George McCall (22) was shot dead in the Moy area, in an attack believed to have been carried out by the IRA.

She believes her father may have been targeted by the Glenanne Gang in revenge for the earlier killing of Mr McCall.

Ms Mullen said she has been told the order to kill her parents came from MI5 to Robin ’The Jackal’ Jackson, a suspected British agent, who in turn “summoned” Mid Ulster loyalist William Corrigan.

He then assembled other members of the murder squad.

“It was decided then that Dinny Mullen was to be taken out,” Ms Mullen said.

Corrigan, who was shot dead by the IRA in Oct 1976, was later placed at the Mullen murder scene by another loyalist William Parr.

Believed to be the getaway driver, Parr was also convicted of the murder of Mr Mullen and released after 11 years.

Other suspects included Edward Sinclair, a leading Orangeman and former B-Special.

Olive Mullen, who knew Corrigan, had raised concerns about his potential involvement in the death of her husband with police.

He is believed to have attended the Mullen family home disguised as a nun less than a week before the killing.

“He was in the living room,” Ms Mullen explained.

“I can remember him as well.

“It was a long outfit, with Rosary beads hanging from it.

“Mammy went behind the clock and gave him a tenner.”

Ms Mullen said her mother became suspicious when she noticed the ‘nun’ was wearing work boots on leaving her home.

She also revealed that Corrigan had been spotted by her mother in the garden of a property the family had previously lived in.

Ms Mullen, herself a former SDLP and Aontú councillor, has for the first time told of her father’s concerns for his safety.

She said that in 1973 he had written to a friend in Co Wexford asking him to keep an eye out for a suitable property.

She said that after the ‘nun’, believed to be UVF man Billy Corrigan in disguise, visited her home her father took his family to Co Wexford for the weekend.

“And daddy (and his friend) took a big long walk and he said daddy told him then ‘I’m worried something is going to happen, would you look out for a site or a house or something for me – will you start with a house, because I’m going to move very quick’.

“That was on the Saturday and Sunday.

“We came home on the Sunday and daddy was shot on the Monday.”

She added that after Mr McCall was killed loyalists were overheard saying “let’s go and get Mullen”.

In days after the killing of the former UDR man her father placed a gate on the lane to his home.

Ms Mullen spoke about the impact the murder of her father had on her family.

She reveals how her mother’s mental health “was bad for years” after the attack.

Now suffering from dementia, Ms Mullen said medical experts believe the murder of her father had a “serious impact” on her mother who has been “caught in a warp of that event”.

“My mother has had to receive extra medication to stop that,” she said.

She said the wider family was also impacted.

“I was ten-years-old before I told anybody what I saw,” she said.

“My mother wasn’t well, there was no lifelines there.”

She said both her grandmothers died the year after her father and her family never returned to the house he was killed in.

She reveals how she used to dread her father’s anniversary as it usually coincided with a return to school after the summer holidays.

Ms Mullen tells how as a child she was beaten at school for being late after attending her father’s anniversary Mass each year.

“I was in a era where two rulers were sellotaped together...so I had the legs, knuckles and hands slapped off me,” she said.

“Mammy used to get a free calendar...I used to look up every year to see was September 1 going to fall on a school day because I knew what was ahead of me.”

Ms Mullen said it didn’t matter that she was attending an anniversary Mass.

“It was the first day back at school and they were setting a standard that other ones shouldn’t be coming in late.”

A senior member of the Ambulance Service, which in the 1970s was unusual for a Catholic, Mr Mullen bought a new Volkswagen Golf in the months before he was murdered.

He also owned an older Austin 1,100, with both vehicles parked at the family home the night he was targeted.

“We have a picture from the newspapers and the red Golf is completely saturated with bullets and daddy’s Austin 1,100 wasn’t even touched.

“That was a sign of not letting nationalists get ahead of themselves,” Ms Mullen said.

She added that she now wants to know “who it was decided to target my parents”.

“I don’t want to send people back to jail, I just want to know who it was authorised my parent’s murder,” she said.