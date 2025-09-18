MI5 forced to admit spying on prominent journalist

A rare admission by British military intelligence that it broke the law when it spied on Irish journalist Vincent Kearney has been described as “the tip of the iceberg”.

Details emerged during a tribunal hearing in London on Monday.

It was confirmed that MI5 spied on the journalist’s phone on two occasions in 2006 and 2009 when he worked with the BBC in Belfast.

The tribunal has previously exposed that two northern journalists, Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, were similarly spied upon by the PSNI police.

Mr Kearney (pictured) was home affairs correspondent at the BBC in Belfast in April 2006. The technology used against him has not been revealed, nor have details of any other surveillance attempts. The Belfast-born journalist described the development as “deeply concerning”.

“This unprecedented admission by the British security service MI5 that it unlawfully obtained data about my mobile phone communications while I was conducting lawful journalism on behalf of the BBC is deeply concerning not just for myself but for all journalists,” he said.

“I am keen to establish as much detail as possible about the nature of these two instances of unlawful intrusion, and whether MI5 illegally gathered information about my mobile phone communications on other occasions.

“These issues will be the subject of further legal enquiries by the BBC’s legal team.”

During Monday’s hearing a barrister for Mr Kearney said the development has “very obvious implications for MI5”.

“Certainly with regards those interferences in 2006 and 2009,” he said.

“And it may also have an obvious implication for any other interference which has hitherto only been set out in closed hearings and in respect of which MI5 continues to ‘Neither confirm nor deny’ (NCND).”

‘Neither confirm nor deny’ is the stance normally adopted by British state agencies when asked to provide information they do not want to reveal.

Mr Kearney’s case emerged as part of proceedings involving two other Belfast journalists, Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, last year. Both journalists were spied upon as a result of their production of a documentary on the Loughinisland massacre, when British state forces conspired with loyalist paramilitaries to kill six innocent civilians in a County Down village in 1994. It was later found that both the PSNI and London police acted illegally by spying on Mr McCaffrey and Mr Birney to identify their sources.

The first sign that MI5 were also participants in illegal spying was when a senior PSNI figure admitted visiting MI5 HQ before they were arrested on false charges of conspiracy in 2018.

Mr Birney described the latest revelation as the “tip of the iceberg”.

He wrote: “MI5 took a year to admit what it did to Vincent. And if they told the PSNI they’d spied on him, why did the PSNI not disclose that?.. They’ve shown utter contempt for the courts and journalism. We need a public inquiry.”

Speaking to the media at Stormont, Sinn Féin’s Gerry Kelly said the concession by MI5 that it had illegally spied on Mr Kearney was possibly “unprecedented”.

“But what is not surprising is that they’ve been doing this as long as we have been there. And what we’re finding out again and again is that they are not held to account anywhere I can see.

“I mean, I remember right back when conversations between Martin McGuinness and Mo Mowlam were also listened to. So, that part doesn’t surprise me. However, they’re out of control.”

He said the freedom of the press is central to democracy and thanked the journalists involved, including Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey, who he said had been “pursued” by the PSNI for seeking the truth about the Loughinisland massacre.

“All this is completely unacceptable.. but where else is it happening?” he asked.

“How much more are we going to find out? And how long will it take, will it take another number of years before they get that out? They need to be accountable, and they’re not, I think. They have to tell the truth. That’s the first thing.

“And then you have to work out on what, if there is a punishment, if there is an answer to it. I’m not just looking at punishment. What you want out of this is that it stops. That is what needs to stop. And will it stop? I am doubtful.”

But Saoradh rejected Mr Kelly’s warning that MI5 is “out of control” and condemned what it claimed is Sinn Féin “hypocrisy” in regard to the British agency.

“MI5 has always been in control and has always been another wing of British imperialism in Ireland, operating without accountability,” they said.

“The difference today is that Sinn Féin, while pretending to challenge it, has become a manager of the very system that protects it.

“Saoradh condemns, without reservation, MI5’s ongoing campaign against journalists, republicans, and all those who refuse to bend to British rule. But we also condemn Sinn Féin’s hypocrisy – a party that once claimed to resist British repression now props up the structures that allow MI5 to continue its dirty war.

“Those who truly oppose MI5 and British state repression cannot do so from the benches of Stormont, propping up British institutions and expressing outrage only when convenient.”