Loyalists told North ‘being overrun’ as marches wind down

The leader of the ‘senior’ Orange organisation, the Royal Black Preceptory, has been accused of encouraging racism after claiming the “country is being overrun” while railing against “instability”.

Up to 17,000 loyalists took part in scores of parades for the ‘Last Saturday’ of the anti-Catholic marching season, gathering at six locations across the north of Ireland.

In a speech in Cookstown, the Reverend William Anderson said: “We struggle from one crisis to the next, we no longer trust our political leaders, our country is being overrun, and our national government lacks the will to deal with our problems.”

As part of his speech, Anderson also criticised Brexit and warned King Charles II he must “uphold the Protestant faith” to retain the support of the RBP institution, which bitterly opposes Catholicism.

The speech came amid a wave of loyalist racist violence, including an arson attack targeting Filipino residents. Six vehicles were burnt out and destroyed outside a property in Ballymena on Sunday night. The County Antrim town witnessed several nights of racist violence earlier in the summer.

Several immigrant families have also come under attack in their homes in north Belfast amid a wave of loyalist violence in the area.

The last parades of the Protestant marching season otherwise took place without significant incident. In North Belfast, two senior Sinn Féin representatives criticised a decision to delay a funeral to allow one parade to take place.

Carál Ní Chuilín said “a grieving family had to suffer the added indignity of standing on the roadside” as they were made to wait for a parade to pass before the funeral could enter the chapel.

“Myself and Councillor JJ Magee were in attendance at the funeral and I want to pay tribute to the grieving family and friends for the dignity they showed in difficult and upsetting circumstances,” she said.

There was also anger over what was described as an “annual Loyalist hate band parade” being forced through Newry, with the predominantly nationalist community once again turned into a “ghost town” by the policing involved.

“This is sectarian triumphalism, rooted in the same supremacist ideology that has been used to justify centuries of British occupation and Loyalist violence against the Irish people,” Saoradh said.

“These parades are nothing more than an attempt to stamp Loyalist domination onto communities that neither want nor welcome them. They are sanctioned and protected by the British state forces, with the PSNI acting as escorts for bigotry, ensuring Loyalism can march while Republican communities are hemmed in and corralled.”

The party said it would “never accept” the normalisation of sectarian marches through Irish towns.

“We will not sit silently while loyalist mobs, draped in British symbolism, are facilitated to strut through our streets under the protection of Crown forces. The people of Newry are right to be angry, and that anger should be channelled into resistance, political, social, and on the streets.

“Newry will not bow to loyalist intimidation or British-enforced supremacy.”