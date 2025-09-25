Prominent loyalist paramilitary Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine is to have his prison sentence for an arms conviction doubled following an outcry by nationalists over the leniency of his sentence.

The original two-and-a-half year term imposed on the Belfast man, who has strong political connections, was well below the minimum sentence. The arrest of Irvine was linked to an investigation into a UVF attack against former 26 County Tánaiste Simon Coveney in 2022.

Ordering him to serve five years instead, judges backed prosecution submissions that his claims to be involved in community and peace building work were wrongly treated as exceptional circumstances. Chief Justice Siobhan Keegan admitted: “It would offend public confidence and frustrate the intention of Parliament if the minimum sentence was not imposed in this case.”

Meanwhile, a Dutch academic has been appointed by the Dublin and London governments to hold talks with the UVF, UDA and IRA breakaway groups. The joint appointment was made by British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn and Jim O’Callaghan, the 26 County Minister for Justice, Home Affairs and Migration.

Fleur Ravensbergen, a part-time lecturer at the University of Amsterdam, describes herself as an expert in conflict resolution and negotiation. According to the two governments, she has taken on the role of “independent expert” as part of a “short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment.”

Ravensbergen was previously involved in talks which reportedly led to the decommissioning by a republican armed group n 2010. Her new role falls under the auspices of the MI5-run Independent Monitoring Commission, which drafts reports on paramilitary activity for the two governments.

No republican or loyalist groups have yet publicly agreed to take part in the talks. They are set to conclude by mid August 2026, when Ravensbergen is to deliver a report to the governments on the transition project.

Sinn Féin said paramilitary groups should immediately disband. Its north Belfast representative Gerry Kelly said: “Any process must not prolong the existence of these unwanted paramilitaries and they must also not be financially rewarded for leaving the stage.”

The Six County Justice Minister Naomi Long has bitterly opposed the talks. She described the move as “inappropriate” and said there should be more support for communities most affected.

“Twenty-eight years after the Good Friday Agreement, the route to ending paramilitarism has to be through more robust law enforcement,” she said, adding: “There can be no negotiation or sweeteners involved.”