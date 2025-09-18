Humphreys links to Orange Order exposed

The two right-wing presidential election candidates have been disgraced in a difficult week for both coalition government parties in Dublin.

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys, a Presbyterian, has been forced to admit attending sectarian events in Monaghan, while it was also revealed that her husband was a long-standing member of the anti-Catholic Orange Order.

Questions have multiplied after the Irish Daily Mail newspaper contradicted Mrs Humphreys’ claims that she had last attended an Orange Order event in her childhood, reporting that she regularly attended Orange Order parades in Drum, County Monaghan, until at least 2014.

Subsequent attempts by Fine Gael to describe the Orange Order parades as “picnics” were also ridiculed after photo evidence emerged to the contrary.

Humphreys also attempted to dodge questions over her husband’s involvement in the Orange Order, which infamously opposes Catholicism, bars the involvement of Catholics and bars members from marrying Catholics. Membership also requires taking an oath of allegiance to the Protestant succession of the British monarchy, the British Crown and the established laws and constitution of the United Kingdom, particularly the Protestant faith.

Instead, the Fine Gael candidate has claimed she would now vote for Irish unity and that she is an example to unionists in the north of Ireland.

Meanwhile, controversy has also hit the campaign of the Fianna Fáil presidential candidate Jim Gavin. Last week he said that he is in favour of the abolition of the Triple Lock, which protects Irish neutrality by requiring the government to have UN support if it wants to send Defence Forces personnel abroad.

It chimes with the stance of Fianna Fáil Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who has recently suggested sending members of the 26 County Army to Ukraine to help fight its war against Russia.

In an interview, Gavin also called for an end to the Israeli bombing in Gaza, noting it has continued even after Israel’s “military objectives have probably been reached”.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan has described the comments as “utterly shocking”.

“To speak about Israel’s heinous actions by saying that their military objectives are ‘probably complete’, rather than calling them out for war crimes, and blatant genocide is utterly tone deaf.

“Israel’s only objective in Gaza is to exterminate the Palestinian people – they are actively carrying out a genocide to make this happen.”

She also said his stance on neutrality “is a real concern”.

“Irish people are proud of, and value, our neutrality,” she said. “Our president should be someone who will not only respect, but will also protect Irish neutrality. Jim Gavin is clearly not the person to do that.”

The past week has seen a number of potential candidates drop out after struggling to win the necessary support from 20 parliamentarians or 4 county councils – including high-profile celebrities, former rock star Bob Geldof and mixed martial arts wrestler Conor McGregor.

Although party leader Mary Lou McDonald ruled herself out last week, Sinn Féin is still yet to say who they will be supporting in next month’s election.

The only other confirmed candidate so far is Galway Independent Catherine Connolly, who is backed by a broad left-wing coalition including Labour, the Social Democrats and People Before Profit.