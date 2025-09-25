Huge spying operation exposed

A review into the extent of illegal PSNI surveillance has revealed that the force’s actions may have subverted justice in high profile cases such as the Craigavon 2 miscarriage of justice appeal and the Noah Donohoe inquest.

According to information released this week as part of the McCullough Review, the PSNI maintained a register of over 1,000 individuals and organisations, including journalists and lawyers. The force said it was set up as part of a “defensive operation” to identify leaks, but it evolved into a giant spying operation on the nationalist community.

After the review revealed the spying operation on their legal team, it is now expected the safety of the convictions of the Craigavon 2, jailed on IRA charges in 2009, will be re-examined.

Brendan McConville and John Paul Wotton were convicted of the murder of PSNI member Stephen Carroll in Craigavon in March 2009.

The Armagh men denied involvement in the attack, which was claimed by the Continuity IRA. A long-running miscarriage of justice campaign has sought to overturn the convictions, but it has faced immense obstacles, overt and covert, at the hands of the state.

It has now emerged that two prominent human rights lawyers, Darragh Mackin and Peter Corrigan (picture, left to right) of Phoenix Law, acting for Mr McConville, were placed under illegal surveillance by the Crown Forces in the run up to a conviction appeal in 2013.

Darragh Mackin previously revealed how he was left feeling ‘terrified’ and ‘intimidated’ by the PSNI while representing Mr McConville during the appeal effort at the time.

British double agent Dennis McFadden, operated by MI5, sinisterly involved himself in the campaign to clear Mr McConville’s name, with the evident goal of sabotaging the justice effort.

In a statement, Mr Corrigan and Mr Mackin said the McCullough Review had confirmed that an unlawful covert surveillance operation had been conducted on them.

“The fact that there is now evidence suggesting that police were monitoring and interfering with privileged legal exchanges is frankly staggering,” they said.

“The implications are clear, legal privilege was violated and the safety of McConville’s convictions must be re-examined.

“A defendant’s right to a fair trial cannot be effectively ensured under the shadow of covert police surveillance on solicitors.”

And at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the two men said they had received a personal apology from PSNI Chief Jon Boutcher - but that privacy is not a price they should have had to pay for doing their jobs.

“For years, we have advocated for our clients without fear or favour. We take great pride in having represented people from all walks of life, from all sides of the community,” they said.

“Each of our clients are entitled to the very basic protections under the rule of law, which includes the principle of legal professional privilege.

“Today confirms that those who are tasked with administering the law, have broken the law. In doing so, they have had zero regard for our clients’ rights, driven by the sole motivation of a ‘win at whatever cost’ approach.”

They said while they “were never naive enough” to rule out the possibility of surveillance, they believed that there would be “boundaries within those battles”.

“For us, however, it is an uncomfortable reality that our families and their respective privacy was an expendable chip in the Orwellian dystopia,” they said.

The McCullough Review also found that a journalist who investigated the death of teenager Noah Donohoe was illegally placed under targeted surveillance by the PSNI.

The report revealed that investigative journalist Donal McIntyre was spied on after he became involved in an independent investigation into the feared abduction and murder of Noah in June 2020.

A police cover-up is suspected in the death of the 14-year-old, who was found in a north Belfast storm drain six days after he was reported missing by his family.

The report also confirmed an illegal surveillance operation targeted two more investigative journalists, Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney, who were spied on while researching a film about state collusion in the 1994 Loughinisland massacre.

Speaking at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday, both men said a public inquiry is needed to reveal the extent of surveillance.

“We have no faith that the PSNI are capable of following the right road, we believe that only a public inquiry will force the PSNI to do the right thing,” Mr McCaffrey said.

“It’s not about us, it’s about public confidence, what has happened over the past eight years with our case, with Vincent Kearney, Chris Moore, the confidence in policing has been destroyed, and it’s not our fault. It’s the fault of the PSNI and whoever was allowing this to happen within the PSNI.

“We need to know who is pulling the strings.”

The evidence of systematic PSNI discrimination against the nationalist community has become the subject of regular protests in the north of Ireland.

Calls for the force to be disbanded were again made this week at Queen’s University, where a PSNI stall during the annual Freshers’ Week Fair was subjected to a student protest.

Banners, flags, and posters were displayed to confront the unreformed and sectarian nature of British policing in the north of Ireland.

And a so-called “community engagement event” hosted by the PSNI in a Newry hotel was also the subject of a protest by republican activists.

Saoradh condemned the event as “a PR stunt aimed at “whitewashing a force rooted in repression, collusion, and systematic harassment”.

“The PSNI is not a community organisation, it is the armed wing of British imperialism in Ireland.

“Its purpose is not to ‘engage’ but to suppress, not to ‘serve” but to surveil, harass and criminalise.”