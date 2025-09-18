Fitted up by the RUC, convictions of republicans are overturned

Convictions against three men for supposedly possessing explosives and planning an IRA attack on the Crown Forces in 1989 are “unsafe”, the Court of Appeal in Belfast has ruled.

Senior judges identified “reprehensible” and deliberate misconduct which was never revealed at the original trial of Declan Murphy, from Armagh (pictured, right) Conor Gilmore, from Belfast, and Declan Moen, from Monaghan (pictured, left).

Declan Murphy is a Sinn Féin councillor on Newry, Mourne and Down Council, and a brother of former Stormont minister Conor Murphy.

The decision, by a two-to-one majority, was based on a behind-closed-doors examination of secret state files.

In 1991 all three men were found guilty by a non-jury ‘Diplock’ court of arms charges and were sentenced to 18 years in Long Kesh high-security prison.

Murphy, Gilmore and Moen spent decades trying to clear their names, before in 2022 a body which examines potential miscarriages of justice finally referred their cases back to the Court of Appeal.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said there were “sensitive reasons” for the decision, referring to secret evidence which was not disclosed at the original trial.

Most of the hearing took place in private due to the continuing secrecy surrounding the material, which reportedly exposed “serious misconduct” by the RUC (now the PSNI).

Despite admitting the misconduct was “indefensible”, prosecutors had insisted the convictions remained safe.

However, two members of the appeal panel, Justice Treacy and Justice Colton, said the convictions must be overturned. They ruled: “The abuse of process issues that arise are of such a level of deliberate police misconduct to offend the court’s sense of justice and propriety and undermine public confidence in the justice system.”

Defence lawyer Gavin Booth, of Phoenix Law, speaking outside court, welcomed the decision.

“Our clients approached the CCRC 10 years ago on the basis that their convictions were unsafe,” he said.

“Our clients’ case always was that they were set up by a state agent. That was endorsed today by the Court of Appeal openly stating that the conduct was reprehensible. Today our clients are finally vindicated after fighting this case since 1989.”

Also speaking outside court, Mr Murphy said the overturning of his conviction was a “personal vindication” and a “damning indictment of the British State’s use of its judicial system as a weapon of political repression”.

“Today, after 36 years, the truth has been officially acknowledged,” he said.

“This wasn’t a miscarriage of justice — it was the intended outcome of a rigged system.

“I will not accept today’s decision as closure. My case is just one example of hundreds. Today’s ruling highlights again the urgency and need for full accountability.”