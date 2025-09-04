Fighting for peace in Gaza

Irish activists are bravely standing up to the authoritarian regimes who continue to starve and murder the Palestinian people.

In Berlin, German police twice punched 25-year-old Dubliner Kitty O’Brien in the face before breaking her arm as she was arrested at a protest against the targeted killing of Palestinian journalists in Israeli air bombardments.

Video footage showed Ms O’Brien bleeding heavily after she was attacked in a bid to disperse a peaceful protest against the continuing Israeli genocide, which is being actively supported by the coalition government in Berlin.

After being dragged away by the police, her right arm was “twisted with great force, snapping the bone”, according to her family, leaving her seriously injured and requiring emergency surgery. She was diagnosed with a broken arm, a broken nose and significant nerve damage.

The incident sparked protests across Ireland on Saturday, including one held outside the German embassy in Dublin.

Ms O’Brien has been active with the ‘Irish Bloc’ in Berlin, a pro-Palestinian activist group that organised Thursday’s demonstration, for more than a year.

Ms O’Brien’s mother, Dr Clíona Hannon, has written to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste about the attack on her daughter, but without response.

Despite mounting evidence that Germany is experiencing a return to violent and genocidal authoritarianism, the German ambassador to Ireland, David Gill, has denied that peaceful demonstrations are being suppressed.

“Freedom of expression is a fundamental right and it is not under question in our democracy in Germany,” he declared.

The Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign group described the actions of the German authorities, including hundreds of brutal acts of suppression not recorded on video, as “indefensible”.

“This is the latest shameful incident in a laundry list of brutal attacks on peaceful Palestine protesters,” it said.

“Germany is broadcasting to the world their complicity in genocide in both word and deed. Kitty was simply protesting and doing their duty in upholding international law, an obligation that the German state repeatedly chooses to ignore.

“Germany must reckon with the fact that providing political and material support for an ongoing genocide does not lessen their culpability for the Holocaust.

“We demand immediate action from our government to intervene on Kitty’s behalf, and on behalf of all who continue to suffer police brutality for taking a stand against genocide, ethnic cleansing and apartheid.”

The scenes have recalled the brutality of the RUC during the conflict in the north of Ireland.

Unlike other European countries, Germany has no police ombudsman or external affairs office with investigatory powers. Instead, police officers investigate their colleagues, with formal complaints rarely resulting in disciplinary action.

Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell condemned the violence and called for a formal response from the Dublin government.

“This is not the first attack on Irish citizens protesting for Palestine in Berlin,” she said.

But there was better news back home with confirmation that the Central Bank of Ireland has now ceased to act as a host for the sale of Israeli bonds, a principal source of funding for the ongoing genocide.

Gabriel Makhlouf, the governor of the Central Bank, sent a letter to Ms Farrell, who is chair of the Oireachtas finance committee, to confirm that “from 2 September, it will not be possible for the State of Israel to offer bonds under the 2024 prospectus”.

Ms Farrell said that her first act as chair of the finance committee had been to scrutinise the practice. “Glad to get this letter today. A small victory,” she added.

Meanwhile, a number of Irish activists are joining the Sumud Global Flotilla, with many departing from Tunis today [Thursday] to join hundreds of other activists from around the world in confronting the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Actor Liam Cunningham, comedian Tadhg Hickey and Sinn Féin politicians Chris Andrews and Lynn Boylan are among those to take part.

Over 330 Palestinians, including 124 children, have died of starvation since Israel imposed its siege on Gaza, preventing humanitarian aid including food, medicines and clean water from reaching the starving population .

“Israel’s illegal blockade is starving people and blocking aid. These flotillas act where the international community has failed,” Ms Boylan said. “It’s time to break the blockade. It’s time to end the siege.”

And Irish republican prisoners won their own small victory when British prison authorities were forced to drop a ban on wearing items in support of the Palestinian cause.

In a statement, the prisoners said that after months of challenging the Maghaberry prison administration’s refusal to permit a Palestine t-shirt onto the republican landing of Roe House, the administration had finally conceded and “reversed its bigoted policy of confiscating any item relating to the Palestinian people”.

A seized item of clothing has now been returned to the republican prisoner from whom it was taken, it was confirmed.

“Republican Prisoners remain vigilant to the likelihood of any future regressive, discriminatory, or draconian policies which may be imposed by the sectarian administration in Maghaberry, and will be prepared to challenge them head-on in the same determined manner,” they said.

“Once again, Republican Prisoners send our solidarity to the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom against the brutal and genocidal Zionist occupation.”