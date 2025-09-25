Families fear new legacy plan is merely a marketing exercise

Relatives of those murdered at the hands of British state forces have accused the Dublin and London governments of ignoring them as they launched revamped proposals for dealing with unresolved justice campaigns.

Irish Tánaiste Simon Harris and British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn (pictured) on Friday presented a joint British-Irish proposal for a makeover of the discredited “Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery” (ICRIR).

The ICRIR was established under the Conservative party’s Legacy Act in 2023, which ended all inquests and civil cases, along with introducing conditional immunity, in line with a plan by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “draw a line” under British war crimes on the north of Ireland.

The body, which currently employs up to 36 former RUC and British military personnel, played a key role as part of a broader British attempt to rewrite the history of the conflict. It will now be renamed the Legacy Commission.

Immunity provisions in the act will also be scrapped while some inquests that had been halted will be resumed.

The Dublin government has pledged to ensure co-operation with the rebranded Commission, and a new 26 County legacy unit in the Gardaí police will also be established, which will investigate conflict-related incidents.

However, victims’ families were not invited to the launch, amid suspicions that the new framework is only a marketing device.

No changes were announced to the refusal to hold a public inquiry into the 1997 collusion murder of Sean Brown, while key secrecy policies continue, with British agencies still blocking the release of documents to inquests on their government’s role in the killings of innocent Catholics.

Prominent among these are the linked inquests into the murders of Charlie Fox and his wife Tess in their home, near Moy in County Tyrone, in September 1992, and their son-in-law Kevin McKearney who was married to their daughter Bernie, and his uncle Jack McKearney, who died after a gun attack at a family-run butcher’s shop in the same village, were halted in April last year after MI5 and British government officials objected to a coroner providing a short gist, or summary, to grieving relatives, in contravention of human rights law.

Paddy Fox, the son of Charlie and Tess, is suspicious of the plans and said he believes those at the centre of the legacy process have been deliberately snubbed by the launch.

“If this is their attitude towards this new body, if this is going to be the way they play it, how can you have faith in that?”

Mr Fox believes that if the British Direct Ruler retains a veto on what families are told about the murders of loved ones, their confidence will be dented.

“If Benn has a veto, what’s the point, it’s no different,” he said.

Mr Fox, who is a former republican prisoner, believes the former prisoners will not co-operate with the Legacy Commission.

“No ex-prisoner I know is going to deal with it, going to help them,” he said.

Sinn Féin and Aontú have said the new arrangements must have the backing of all victims and survivors in the North if it is to work.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was among those killed in Ballymurphy in 1971, said there is distrust among victims.

“There are a lot of questions to be answered, but the thing is, it’s confidence,” he said.

“We haven’t read the document yet, it’s all down to what is in the document, what changes.

“We campaigned for the ICRIR to be binned so it’ll take a lot of encouragement.

“We’re not going to be negative because we haven’t read it, but the people within the victims sector are no fools, so we’ll see what is in it, and we’ll decide if people like ourselves can support it.”

Daniel Holder, Director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ) said trust is “already at rock bottom” following the imposition of the Legacy Act and the ICRIR.

“This makes building confidence in families in a reformed and distinct legacy commission all the more challenging,” he said.

“It is nevertheless essential that families do have a viable legacy mechanism for what are long overdue investigations.”

He added: “As always, the devil will be in the detail of the final legislation, and the UK government’s track record of backsliding on peace process commitments once they reach the statute book gives us cause for caution.”