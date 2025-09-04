Deportee flies back to Ireland

A former IRA Volunteer has said he has been forced to return to Ireland as he feared potential detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as the US administration appeared to have reneged on a peace deal agreed by former US President Bill Clinton.

Matthew ‘Matt’ Morrison had been living in the US for almost 40 years when he decided to ‘self-deport’ over fears that he might be seized by ICE agents and taken to a federal penitentiary.

He said he wouldn’t survive in an American immigration holding cell.

“I wouldn’t have my medication,” the 69-year-old told the Irish Independent this week.

“They would take my brace off my legs. They would take my stick. The fact is 12 or 13 people have died this year alone \[in US immigration detention centres]. So, you understand the type of fear I had.”

Originally from Derry, Mr Morrison moved to St Louis, Missouri, in 1985 after spending 10 years in prison on IRA charges.

He got married in the United States after his release, later had two children and worked as a psychiatric nurse.

His immigration status previously made headlines in the mid 1990s, when the US immigration service tried to get him and six other former IRA Volunteers sent home due to their past convictions.

The ‘deportees’ were Brian Pearson, Gabriel Megahey, Noel Gaynor, Gerald McDade, Robert McErlean and Mr Morrison – but their deportation was terminated in 2000 when former US president Bill Clinton intervened in the case and said halting their deportation would “support and promote the process of reconciliation” in the North of Ireland.

However, because they weren’t on a path to citizenship, the six men still had to live with restrictions and regularly check in with the government.

With US president Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office last January, the threat of deportation became much larger.

In May, Mr Gaynor, who had a heart condition, died at home in New York after his Medicare and social security benefits were cut off. In his final months of life, he had been informed that his case was being reviewed.

In June, Mr Megahey received a letter from the US Department of Homeland Security ordering him to leave the country immediately.

Mr Morrison expected a similar letter. Although his work authorisation expires next month, he said he didn’t want to sit around waiting and worrying.

“The walls were closing in slowly but surely,” he said.

“My work authorisation came late in November and because of that I lost my driver’s licence.

“So I booked a test, passed it and when I went to go and get my licence, they told me that my status had been changed from ‘deferred action’ status to ‘visitor’ status. No one had notified me, so when that happened we didn’t know what we were facing.”

Morrison’s fears over ICE detention grew – heightened by news reports of immigrants being detained at routine appointments, regardless of legal status.

On July 21, he boarded a one-way flight from Cleveland to Dublin with his wife Sandra Riley Smith, leaving behind the life he had built in St Louis. This included leaving behind grown children, his grandchildren and many friends.

“I wouldn’t last in an ICE detention centre,” Mr Morrison said. “You have to weigh it all up and that’s what we did.

“I was in nurse management for 19 years. I ran a regular medical ER. I worked in paediatric ER. I worked with the St Louis County Police Academy college programme for seven years.

“The point I’m trying to make isn’t a matter of going over my work history, it’s the fact that no matter what I did, I was always going to be regarded as a terrorist.

“But it has got incredibly bad for hundreds of thousands of people in the States, and families are being forced to make very difficult decisions.”

Back home now in Derry, Mr Morrison is facing a fresh set of challenges.

“I have a son and a daughter, grandchildren, and leaving them is not easy. I haven’t come back to the Derry that I left behind. It’s been almost 40 years.

“I’m glad to see my family and friends and they have been very supportive, but I feel sad about being separated from my son and my daughter, my grandkids. It’s a mixture of feelings.”