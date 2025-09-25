Dublin ‘must fight back’ as Israel rains terror on aid mission

The Irish government is being urged to join other nations in defending its citizens attempting to break the illegal siege of Gaza who are now under nightly drone attack by Israel.

The attacks on a flotilla of aid boats on Tuesday and Wednesday night were clear violations of international law as Israel seeks to maintain its starvation and genocide of the Palestinian people in the enclave.

A boat carrying Irish citizens was also struck earlier this month by an Israeli explosive device as it prepared to sail from Tunisia. But the massively increased drone bombardment has seen between 15 and 20 drones targeting different boats in the flotilla. It involved a terrifying mixture of flash-bang devices, chemical attacks and the destruction of sails and masts over Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Irish poet and activist Sarah Clancy (pictured, right) recorded a video from the Spectre, one of the boats on the flotilla which was struck four times on Tuesday.

“I just want to tell you that nobody has been harmed, and not only that, but nobody is even deterred,” she said.

This is not a story about us. This is about the people in Gaza. We’ve given them a small piece of hope that ordinary people around the world haven’t forgotten about the people of Gaza. That’s the purpose of this flotilla. We want to continue unencumbered, and we want governments to act to protect us.”

Both Spain and Italy have said they will deploy naval vessels to offer assistance to their citizens who are being attacked. It came after a warning last week by Irish President Michael D Higgins that the European Union was under threat over its failure to respond to the two-year slaughter taking place within 200 miles of its shores.

The situation in Gaza has been described as “apocalyptic” by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese. “Palestinians continue to endure suffering beyond imagination,” she said. “Israel is responsible for one of the cruelest genocides in modern history.”

Sinn Féin Senator Chris Andrews was also on board the Spectre when it was attacked. He said Ireland has a responsibility to protect its citizens, as well as to stand up for human rights and justice.

“As a matter of urgency, they need to arrange for an observer vessel to accompany the flotilla to ensure that Israel does not violate the human rights of its participants,” he said.

“Likewise, the Irish Government needs to publicly challenge the dangerous and blatantly false attempts by Israel to misrepresent the purpose of this flotilla as anything other than non-violent and humanitarian in nature.

“Ireland needs to stand up to these threats and say clearly to the world that Israel’s weapons of war will not deter humanity.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dublin parliament on Wednesday that the Israeli government are prepared to attack non-combatants ‘whether they’re in Gaza or whether they’re on international waters”.

“These are clearly acts of intimidation, of menace, of threat. They represent yet another brazen violation of international law, and it’s just simply a symptom of the impunity gifted to Netanyahu, gifted to Israel, to their apartheid, to their occupation and now to their ongoing genocide.”