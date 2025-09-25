‘Decisive’ evidence admitted to Bloody Sunday trial

A judge has ruled that key statements in the trial of a former British soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday can be admitted as evidence in his trial.

Members of the British Army’s Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civilians in Derry on January 30, 1972 after a civil rights march. A 14th died later from his injuries.

One of those involved, ‘Soldier F’, whose identity the courts have controversially protected, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney, and of five attempted murders. He is the only soldier involved in the massacre to have ever come before the courts.

Judge Patrick Lynch, who is presiding over the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court, granted an application by the prosecution to admit a number of statements made by other British soldiers on the ground during the shootings in Derry on 30 January 1972.

The statements include claims that the accused fired shots in the courtyard where the two men he is accused of murdering were shot.

In making the application at Belfast Crown Court last week, the prosecution had said the evidence was “decisive” to the case.

Last week, prosecution barrister Louis Mably argued that statements given by soldiers G and H to the Royal Military Police (RMP) on the night of the shootings, and to the Widgery Tribunal in 1972, are the only evidence “capable of proving” Soldier F fired his rifle at civilians in Glenfada Park North.

“This is decisive evidence,” he told the court.

Tony Doherty, chair of the Bloody Sunday Trust and whose father Patrick was among those murdered on Bloody Sunday, welcomed the ruling.

He said: “This is a positive decision, and one that is welcomed by all of the families whose loved ones were murdered and wounded on Bloody Sunday.

“It is a relief to us all that now that we have a British paratrooper in court charged with multiple murder and attempted murder that the trial will not be stopped on a legal argument.

“We look forward to seeing this trial proceed to a conclusion, and to hearing all of the evidence against Soldier F read out in open court. We believe that this evidence will paint a very vivid picture of what happened that day.

“While we cannot predict the outcome, we hope for a verdict that will deliver justice for Bloody Sunday.”

Last week, the court heard that the shooting dead of the two men was “unnecessary and gratuitous”.

Reprising the language of the British government’s formal apology in the wake of the findings of the Saville Tribunal, prosecution lawyer Louis Mably KC said the shootings were “unjustified” and none of the victims posed any threat in any way.

“They were unarmed and shot as they ran away,” he said.

Mr Mably went on to allege that the soldiers who fired, including Soldier F, then gave a false account of what had happened.

“What they did was to falsely claim that the civilians they targeted were armed,” he said. “It was demonstrably false.”

Mr Mably told the court Bloody Sunday had had a “long lasting and profound effect” on Ireland.

The soldiers, who he described as “unprofessional”, had lost control of themselves, he said.

“Shooting people as they ran away... an act which disgraced the British army,” he said.

A statement from the late civil rights leader Ivan Cooper, one of the main organisers of the march, was also read to the court.

He described seeing members of the Parachute Regiment wearing face paint and carrying rifles on the morning of Bloody Sunday, near St Eugene’s Cathedral, where people were attending Mass.

Mr Cooper believed this was an attempt by the soldiers to discourage people from attending the demonstration that afternoon, but said it had the opposite effect.

He said he heard “a number of distinctive cracks” when he was speaking on a platform at Free Derry Corner, and realised “lead was buzzing around me”.

As the situation developed, Mr Cooper described “heavy firing” and “bullets spitting around”.

He also said “the Army was clearly not interested in talking to anyone”.

Ivan Cooper died in 2019.

The trial continues.