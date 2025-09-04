Campaigning underway for Presidential election

Polling in the next Irish Presidential Election will take place on Friday 24th October, it has been announced, with only two candidates so far confirmed.

Respected left-wing Independent TD Catherine Connolly (pictured, left) confirmed her campaign in July and is the current favourite to replace the outgoing Michael D Higgins. She has secured the necessary 20 parliamentary nominations with support from the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Solidarity, and several Independents.

Sending a pro-Irish unity message as part of her campaign, she paid an unusual visit to west Belfast last week. The Independent candidate said she is hoping to see those on the political Left come together, and that she would use her voice “in every way possible” to attempt to secure Irish unity in her term.

The Galway TD also said she wanted to see Irish citizens in the Six Counties being allowed to vote in future presidential elections in Ireland.

Asked if her visit was a “waste of time” given that voters in the North do not have a vote, she said that was “insulting”.

Ms Connolly said: “I have spoken more than once on the importance of giving the vote to the northern Irish people, in this election in particular.

“It is much easier than thinking about giving a vote to our diaspora all over the world, that is a much more complex issue.

“It would be a much easier decision to extend the franchise to everyone in Northern Ireland for this election, unfortunately that is not going to happen for this election.

“Wasting my time? Absolutely the opposite, I have always felt that we have cut off a limb of our body in having Northern Ireland cut off from us.”

Ms Connolly pointed to the growth of cross-border infrastructure on the island.

She said: “I would look forward to a united Ireland in my time, I will use my voice for that very conscious that we have enshrined in our constitution in article three that that will only be done by the consent of the majority of people.”

The presidential candidate said movement towards Irish unity had to be a “process”.

She added: “It has to be a process which will be gradual, it is a building of trust and it is a building of a vision for a united Ireland where we value everybody.

“Of course I would like to see it in my term as president, but whether that will happen will be a political decision.

“But I will use my voice in every way possible for that vision to be a reality.”

Heather Humphreys (pictured, right), the Presbyterian former deputy leader of Fine Gael, is that party's nominee. Her candidacy was ratified this week, making the Monaghan woman the establishment’s frontrunner.

Fianna Fáil is still struggling over its candidate, with the party leadership reportedly hoping to secure a celebrity candidate.

Former Dublin GAA football manager Jim Gavin has already been backed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and several other leadership figures – but he faces challenges from party MEP Billy Kelleher, former TD Éamon Ó Cuív, and disgraced former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

A number of independents are hoping to be in the frame. Businessman Peter Casey, who finished second in the 2018 presidential contest, has confirmed he will run again, seeking nominations from local councils, while independent Senator Frances Black has said she is “open to conversation” about a bid.

Pharma boss Gareth Sheridan and local election candidate Nick Delehanty have also launched campaigns in hopes of gaining traction.

Sinn Féin is expected to name its preferred candidate within the next two weeks. Former Party President Gerry Adams and party leader Mary Lou McDonald have been suggested, but the party may opt to back either Catherine Connolly or Frances Black.

A number of celebrity candidates have claimed to have support, including former rock star Bob Geldof, Riverdance star Michael Flatley, former martial arts champion Conor McGregor and TV weather presenter Joanna Donnelly. Aontú is set to back conservative referendum campaigner Maria Steen.

Official declarations are expected to accelerate in September and October, with the line-up likely to narrow as party conventions and council votes conclude.