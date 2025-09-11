British Army recruiters shown the door

A rare example of nationalist unity has killed off an outrageous plan for the British Army to promote itself with a stand at a jobs fair in Derry.

A dispute broke out at a council committee meeting last week after it emerged that the British Ministry of Defence had registered for the event, which is organised by Stormont’s ‘Department for Communities’. The fair went ahead on Tuesday after the stand was refused.

In a city that witnessed some of the worst British state violence during the conflict, such as the Bloody Sunday massacre, DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons agreed that the opposition was born out of “hostility” to the British Army.

Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson said his party “fully opposed” its involvement, while SDLP’s Brian Tierney warned of “potential security risks.”

Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly described the absence of the British Army from the fair as a “positive development,” while People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin also cited the British Army’s partnership with the Israeli Army as justification for the refusal.

Saoradh welcomed the decision and called for all British military recruitment in Ireland to be halted. The group said it had been ready to “challenge and disrupt” any British Army recruitment.

“We deliberately held back from commenting publicly on this issue until our own enquiries and investigations were complete,” they said.

“In our view, hollow statements and empty gestures achieve nothing. What is required now is collective resolve and active resistance to the continued presence of occupation forces in Ireland.

“We call on all who oppose the ongoing occupation and all who believe in genuine self-determination to stand together. Words alone are not enough; meaningful, united action is what will carry weight.”

Also speaking on the issue, Lasair Dhearg said the presence of the Crown Forces would have been “utterly shameful” and “rubbing salt in the still wide-open wounds of the victims of those same Forces.”

“These are the same forces that in broad daylight gunned down unarmed civilians on Bloody Sunday, on the very streets that they now seek to recruit from,” they said.

“We are often condescendingly told by those in power that ‘The Good Friday Agreement got the British Army off the streets’ when clearly that is not the case.

“Are those that now walk the halls of power content that this generation of Irish people will be recruited into a force responsible for untold massacres the world over, not just in Ireland, only to be used to shore up the dying vestiges of that same empire?”

“Every day that now passes, as the British state continues with its ‘business as usual’ attitude in Ireland, it confirms the absolute failure of the Good Friday Agreement to resolve the root causes of conflict here: occupation and imperialism.”