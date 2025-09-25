‘A champion for Irish Unity in our time’

Nominations for the Irish Presidential election next month ended on Wednesday with just three nominees. On Saturday, Sinn Féin decided to back Independent Catherine Connolly against Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin and Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys. Party leader Mary Lou McDonald issued the following statement in support of Ms Connolly ahead of her official campaign launch.

“The Sinn Féin Leadership has met this morning to take our decision in relation to the Presidential election campaign. This follows extensive consultation across the party nationally including elected representatives and the parliamentary team in the Oireachtas. We also engaged with parties and individuals across the combined opposition.

“The decision of the Ard Chomhairle is to support Catherine Connolly.

“In our discussions, we had two priorities – to get Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael out of government and to keep them out of the Áras. Today’s decision allows us to do that. This is a big decision to support a candidate from outside our membership and work with the combined opposition to collectively take on the government. To give people a clear choice To give people hope.

“This election is happening at an important time for our country. The momentum for reunification is growing by the day. Partition is on borrowed time. Inch by inch, we are getting closer to a United Ireland. Leading the Executive in the north, we champion a united future that belongs to the people regardless of background or tradition. An Ireland where politics is about delivery, where everyone can live a good life and reach their potential. It is wrong that citizens in the North do not have a vote for the President, despite promises from government to move on this issue.

“Uachtarán na hÉireann is President of all of Ireland. The incoming President is likely to be in office when these referenda happen and will play an important role as the transition to unity begins. Of course, for referenda to happen and preparations to begin we need an Irish government who is supportive of that happening. That requires a change of government at the next election.

“We believe that this is an opportunity to elect an Uachtarán who will be a champion for Irish Unity in our time. An Uachtarán with a vision for Ireland’s place in the world, including our proud tradition of military neutrality. An Uachtarán who will be a voice for citizens with disabilities, the marginalised, and those too often ignored by those in power. An Uachtarán with a record of standing for fairness, compassion and economic justice.

“And we believe that Catherine can be that Uachtarán.

“A better Ireland is possible and badly needed. An Ireland where our young people can have real opportunity to meet their aspirations and build a good, secure, prosperous life here at home. An Ireland where our older people – those who built this country – are treated with respect and dignity. We need a coalition very different to that of this Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael government propped up by Michael Lowry’s group and a grubby deal.

“We need a coalition that is about people, focused on making life better for workers, families and communities, determined to create a future we can be proud of. This election provides an opportunity to bring together the widest possible coalition of voters to take on this failed, tired government. A government that is chronically out of touch with the real-life experiences and challenges faced by working people.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have controlled government for over a century but recent decades have seen Uachtarán na Éireann elected from outside the political establishment. People with experience, who have shown true independence and acted in the interests of all of the people of Ireland, north and south.

“I want to thank Michael D and Sabina Higgins for their service. President Higgins has served our country with distinction and integrity. He has been committed to promoting the best of Ireland, its people, our creativity and culture, and our democratic values. When President Higgins speaks, people listen because he understands the challenges facing workers, families and communities. Where he saw unfairness, inequality and injustice he not only called it out, but demanded real action. This election gives us a chance to elect a President in that tradition.”