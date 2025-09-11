Irish activists bombed by Israel

Irish peace activists taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla for Gaza have narrowly avoided being struck by murderous Israeli drone attacks launched against their ships while in port in Tunisia.

More than a dozen Irish citizens are on over 50 boats sailing through the Mediterranean as part of a humanitarian mission attempting to break the siege and relieve the starvation of the people of Gaza.

After two leading boats were attacked by Israel on separate nights with explosive devices, setting the vessels alight, there were calls on the Dublin government to “uphold international law and protect Irish citizens”.

The Global Movement to Gaza Éire said in a statement: “We are issuing an urgent call on the Irish government to make a statement calling for the safe passage of the flotilla and its participants to Gaza, ensuring a humanitarian corridor is opened.

“The Irish government has a duty to uphold international law and protect Irish citizens.

“Attacks on Irish citizens or any of the flotilla’s vessels and the forced starvation of the people of Gaza are all breaches of international law. Therefore, the Irish government has a responsibility to act accordingly.”

Writing on social media, one of the activists targeted, Cork comedian Tadhg Hickey, said: “Looking forward to the Irish government’s condemnation of this attempt on my life last night.”

He tagged Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris in his post and attached a video of his boat being firebombed.

“Support us. Raise the alarm. Raise awareness. But make sure you keep focus on Palestine as well. Whatever happens to us here, we are not the story. Palestine is the story,” he wrote.

The ships are carrying aid for the people of Palestine, who are enduring deliberate starvation and a genocidal liquidation at the hands of the Zionist occupation.

On Tuesday, Israel ordered one million Palestinians to leave Gaza city before a land invasion, while also launching deadly bomb attacks on Qatar, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

The activists on board the flotilla come from 44 countries and all walks of life and are united in their belief that the Zionist blockade of Gaza must be lifted. Medical supplies, flour, rice, baby formula, nappies, period products, water desalination kits, crutches and children’s prosthetics are among the cargo.

In previous years, there have been several attempts to deliver aid to counter the Zionist blockade. The most deadly Israeli attack took place in 2010, when Israeli Special Forces stormed a flotilla and massacred at least nine people, injuring more than 50 others.

An Israeli response had been expected this time, but the use of explosive grenades while the boats were docked in Tunisia still came as a shock.

Despite the obvious risks, there is a clear determination among those taking part to complete the journey. Left-wing TD Paul Murphy, who is on another boat, said the attacks “proves that the Israeli authorities fear the global uprising against genocide.”

“We will sail. Palestine will be free.”

There was almost no criticism of the attacks by international political leaders, but there failures were surpassed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who on Wednesday actively greeted Israeli president and war criminal, Isaac Herzog, to Downing Street.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD, said that it is imperative that the Global Sumud Flotilla is allowed to proceed safely to deliver aid to the besieged people of Gaza.

He stated that assaults on aid missions are a profound breach of international law.

“For almost two years, the people of Gaza have been bombarded by an out-of-control Israeli regime – over 60,000 Palestinians have been massacred and hundreds of thousands more displaced and deliberately starved,” he said.

“The cruel reality is that there is plenty of aid available to the people of Gaza to end this starvation, but unforgivably this aid is being weaponised by a genocidal Israeli regime and being blocked from getting through.”