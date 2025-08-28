Vigils for murdered journalists

Journalists across Ireland have been gathering to remember colleagues killed in a targeted Israeli bomb attack on Nasser Hospital in Gaza on Monday.

At least 20 people were killed in a double Israeli air attacks on the hospital, targeting civilians, patients, hospital staff and first responders. Five journalists were among those who died in the bombings, the second of which was broadcast live on Al Jazeera.

Israeli officials said the target of the attack was a “terrorist camera”.

It came after a separate bombing in which prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif and four of his colleagues were killed while sheltering outside al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on August 10.

A vigil was held at the Spire on Dublin’s O’Connell Street on Wednesday. Organised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), reporters and photographers read out the names of more than 240 Palestinian journalists killed.

Dozens of photographers, broadcasters and correspondents from various Irish outlets attended the demonstration.

NUJ assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said journalists were being targeted because they were recording what was happening in Gaza.

“We gather in anger, we gather in sorrow. But above all else we gather in solidarity, solidarity with those who have been murdered because they were journalists.”

He added: “That record of the Israeli government is an indictment, and we will never forget that.

“We demand an end to be killing. We demand a ceasefire.”

Journalists also gathered on Tuesday in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter to remember colleagues killed.

Meeting in Writer’s Square, the Belfast and District Branch of the NUJ said the solidarity vigil was part of their wider support for 48 hours of action in solidarity with Palestinian press workers.

Upwards of 62,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign in October, 2023. Thousands of refugees have fled Gaza City in recent days amid an intensified Israeli plan to obliterate the city. Hundreds have already been killed in attacks on tent camps in a city where the UN says around one million Palestinians are sheltering.

Earlier this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated plans for a full-scale ethnic cleansing in order to “free Gaza”.

The UN has said that the planned invasion risks “catastrophic consequences” for the estimated one million Palestinians sheltering in the city.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the plan would “only bring more bloodshed” but has not altered his government’s broad support for the genocide.

This week, a man-made famine was declared in Gaza City and the surrounding areas by the United Nations, recalling Ireland’s own famine in the 19th century.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said the European Union has suffered reputational damage through its “lethargic” response to the daily horror in Gaza.

In a statement, he said too many European leaders “have stayed silent”, and those who have begun to speak up are not using “appropriate” language.

“Shockingly, more than 200 journalists, those whose words provide immediate reports of the devastation, have been killed,” he said.

“As somebody who has lived by language all my life, it saddens me to have to say that even an appropriate language has also become a victim of this conflict.”