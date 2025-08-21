UDA violence and intimidation go unchecked

Loyalist paramilitaries have brazenly warned that they plan to force every immigrant out of the Rathcoole estate in Newtownabbey, north of Belfast.

UDA gang members this week burned two cars belonging to a foreign-born family and spray-painted threatening graffiti on their home. According to a Sunday Life report, they have now drawn up a ‘hit list’ of others to be targeted.

Some of those involved in the attacks have taken part in KKK-style ‘protests’ outside places where asylum seekers are being housed, in tandem with similar events organised by far-right and loyalist groups in England and Scotland.

A sectarian banner linked to the UDA gang leader Johnny Adair which threatens indiscriminate slaughter was redeployed and held aloft at one such gathering in Falkirk, Scotland. It encourages those present to “Kill ‘em all. Let God sort ‘em out.”

Footage has been uploaded to social media of groups of loyalists “patrolling” the streets of Belfast and confronting people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

There have also been street disturbances by racist gangs. On Monday, one of the main roads through east Belfast was closed by one such gang – but instead of making arrests, the PSNI were sent to instead facilitate the roadblock by diverting traffic around it.

In the most serious incident so far, UDA members set fire to two cars belonging to an immigrant family with three young children in Rathcoole, and spray-painted “move out or be burnt” on the front of the house.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said: “This was an abhorrent attack on a local family who have been left shaken.

“Thankfully, no physical injuries were reported. My thoughts and solidarity are with the man, woman and the three young children who were inside the property at the time.

“Those involved in this vile behaviour must be brought to justice and face the full force of the law for their actions.

“There is never any justification for racism. It’s disgusting and must always be faced down.”

In June, a similar arson attack forced a family to flee the estate after their two cars were set on fire outside their former home. UDA arsonists have also been blamed for torching several vehicles at a used car sales business on the Ballyclare Road in Newtownabbey at the beginning of August.

Kennedy Adeegway and his partner, who both work in the health service, said they were now too frightened to return.

He told UTV news: “I think I was targeted because I’m black, my partner is white. I can’t change the fact I’m black. They burned her car and my car. That’s two cars in just one night.

“That’s traumatic, dangerous, I don’t know the words to use. My life will never be the same.”