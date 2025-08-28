The trauma that never leaves

A musty old coat tucked away carefully in a wardrobe in a Co Derry farmhouse bears the scars of trauma that has endured for half a century.

The last time the green velvet coat was worn, it was on the back of Colm McCartney (pictured, left) when he was shot four times by sectarian assassins 50 years ago.

The treasured coat is a physical reminder of the wounds inflicted not just on Colm, but also his loving family, left shattered by his callous killing.

A ring and stick of Wrigley’s spearmint gum are kept nearby - poignant reminders of a young life cruelly cut short.

The 22-year-old was returning from the All-Ireland semi-final in Dublin with his friend Sean Farmer (32, pictured right) when they were gunned down at a lonely roadside near Newtownhamilton, south Armagh, 50 years ago on Sunday.

The friends were united by their love of Gaelic football.

Bellaghy native Colm had made the trip to see his Derry take on Dublin while Sean, although an Armagh man, was cheering on Tyrone in the minor match that day.

The pair worked together on the new road between Newry and Armagh, where Sean was a digger driver.

Colm, who was a mechanic, had been staying at digs in Newry.

On the day he was killed, Colm left his home just outside Bellaghy and lifted Sean in the Moy, Co Tyrone, on his way to the match.

On the return leg, Colm had planned to leave Sean back to the Moy before returning to Newry to prepare for the week of work ahead.

On the fateful journey, the pair encountered a bogus UDR checkpoint, which included members of the Glenanne Gang, at Altnamackin.

The notorious loyalist gang comprised members of the UDR, RUC and UVF, and is believed to have carried out more than 120 murders in the 1970s.

Shot six times, Sean died at the scene of the ambush along with his young friend.

The killer gang then made from the area in Colm’s car before burning it out.

It later emerged that an RUC patrol was also stopped at the fake UDR checkpoint and on becoming suspicious, had sped from the area.

Despite concerns, neither the police or British army went to investigate.

A short time later Colm and Sean drove into the same roadblock and were shot dead.

Now, 50 years later, Colm’s sister Betty Campbell remembers how details of the RUC patrol hitting the checkpoint were reported on an early morning news bulletin but later dropped.

Unaware the tragic report was connected to her older brother, she and her mother Rea went to Mass in nearby Bellaghy.

“We knew nothing about it until Monday morning,” she said.

“There was a mission on in Bellaghy and mammy and me were at Mass and we came back.

“We saw the cops driving up and down past and then they came in.

“The (policeman) had Colm’s licence in his hand.”

Betty said RUC officers had to support her mother such was the shock of hearing her son had been murdered.

“They had to help mammy back into the living room and I went out onto the road,” she said.

“The (police) apparently had been at the parochial house…and they couldn’t get the priest, and they were afraid of us hearing it.

“It was on the news apparently at that stage, but they just told us, mammy and me, at the back door.

“I always say that was the worst part of it, her and me there.”

Betty recalls how her family home “was never the same again” and that her father John “dropped dead” in 1984, aged 65.

The loving sister reveals that her father was determined to keep his murdered son’s memory alive, and how her brother Jamesie McCartney, who now lives in the family home, has fulfilled that wish.

“We still have the coat that Colm died in and his ring and a stick of Wrigley’s spearmint chewing gum,” Betty said.

“On the night of the inquest my father came in with it and he said ‘I mightn’t have that long here, but I never want that coat to go out of this house’.

“Jamesie is living in the home place now and it’s still there.

“I wasn’t at the inquest, but I remember my father coming in with it.”

From Betty’s kitchen table a spectacular view takes in Lough Beg, Church Island and Co Antrim shoreline on the far side of the historic lake.

The strand was made famous by poet Seamus Heaney, who was a cousin of Colm’s.

In his poem The Strand at Lough Beg Heaney wrote about the murder of his dead relative.

The poet also wrote evocatively about another Bellaghy man and loyalist murder victim Sean Brown, who lived a short distance from the McCartney homestead.

Despite their unimaginable loss, Betty tells how her family was not left in peace to grieve.

She reveals how on the morning of the first anniversary of Colm’s murder the RUC and UDR raided the family home and arrested her brother Sean.

“The Troubles were going so many years and there was never one of those outfits (RUC or UDR) through the gate,” she said.

“And the morning of the first anniversary they landed, police and UDR soldiers, and they tumbled the house upside down and took Sean.”

Jamesie tells how campaigning Catholic priest Fr Denis Faul, who himself was targeted by the Glenanne Gang, had warned the family they would be singled out for attention.

“As the years went on the torture went on more, they hit the house ten or twelve times,” Jamesie said.

“I remember Fr Faul came to our house a night or two after (Colm was killed) and he said ‘be prepared for plenty of torture from the police and army’.”

Jamesie said that Fr Faul told the McCartney family they would be targeted in a bid to manufacture context and justify the killing to the wider community.

“We knew after what he was talking about,” Jamesie said.

“I saw mornings they came there at 5am and didn’t stay half an hour.

“They searched the house and away they went again.”

Just like the McCartney family, the Farmers also have their own mementos and cherished memories of their loved one.

Originally from Clonmore in Co Armagh, he lived in the Moy with his wife Margaret and four children when he was killed.

The Farmer family had suffered heartache two months earlier in June with the death from illness of Sean’s daughter Mary Martha, who was just 13-months-old.

Although aged just five, his son Brendan has memories of his father.

“I remember him coming home from work and the smell of oil of him and you would sit on his knee when he’s eating his dinner,” he said.

Another son Paul, who was four, can recall the morning his father left the family home for the last time.

“I have a vague memory of da heading to the football that morning, we were typical children, crying looking to go, and Colm pulling up at the front of the house and lifting him,” he said.

Brendan also has “memories of the police coming to the door” the morning after the murder before being taken to stay with friends of his mother.

Paul says growing up he and his siblings knew what had taken place and who was responsible.

“We always knew what happened,” he said.

“Ma never liked the UDR, the onus was the UDR, that was it, police, collusion.”

He said that in later years his mother, who has since died, referred to the 1976 inquest into his father’s killing.

“She was talking about the time of the inquest, she said about the police, it was just one big laughing match at the back of the court, it was a complete joke...it was never taken seriously,” he said.

The death of Sean had a massive impact on the young family and Brendan tells how his mother had to take on extra work to raise her children.

Paul also highlights how he and his siblings missed everyday experiences and opportunities growing up.

“I would say we probably missed out a lot too, you’d have been at football and stuff because da would have been a football man,” he said.

“We never really had anyone come to come supporting us.

“I suppose education wise too.

“Education was a big thing too, we would come home from school and ma was home from work and then feeding us and then maybe homework was neglected, not that we cared at the time.

“I see a lot of difference with my wife and daughter now too.”

The activities of the Glenanne Gang are currently being investigated by the Kenova investigation team.

While that team has met relatives of those impacted by the gang in recent weeks neither the Farmer or McCartney families have been contacted.

Brendan reveals how he met previous Kenova boss Jon Boutcher, who is now PSNI chief constable.

The brother’s say the PSNI man’s departure from Kenova to the police dented his confidence in the process.

“It was alright but then he changed his coat very quick,” he said.

“He’s (now) the head of the outfit that he was investigating,” Paul added

He said that he ultimately wants “to know who the triggerman was”.

“You want to know how far up in the RUC it went,” he added.

“You want to know the agents too, it could have been any one of them,” Brendan added.

The Farmer family held an anniversary Mass in Clonmore on Sunday and later travelled to the spot near Newtownhamilton where Sean was killed to lay flowers.

A similar Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church Bellaghy on August 28 for Colm.

It will be celebrated by Fr Seamus Kelly, who officiated at his requiem Mass 50 years ago.

A commemoration event will also be held at his graveside in Bellaghy at 7.30pm on Monday.