‘Shared history’ event opposed in Derry

Graffiti painted on a community centre in the Creggan area of Derry has exposed a dispute over a plan for a controversial event involving former members of the Crown forces and loyalists in the heart of the republican area.

The graffiti, which reads: “Crown Force murderers / Sectarian Screws / Loyalist Killers,” was daubed at the centre used by the Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership overnight last Friday.

It came after republicans across the Creggan estate, including former PoWs, received letters inviting them to the event at the centre.

A statement published on Facebook in the name of the ‘local Creggan republican community’ claimed responsibility for the graffiti. The event, which they claimed is being run by Sinn Féin, is “not wanted” and those involved are “not welcome”, it said.

“The anger and disgust demonstrated by those who have sacrificed so much for decades, by those who have spent long years in gaol, by those who have had family members brutalised and murdered by the RUC and British Army, was immediately evident,” it said.

“The RUC and the British Army murdered and systematically tortured the people of this estate for generations. The screws in Long Kesh, Magilligan, Castlerea and elsewhere locked our fathers, mothers and ancestors up, destroyed lives and left our family members with lifelong mental health issues, not to mention the brutality and torture they endured.

“Loyalist murder squads murdered for convenience, sectarianism and for their ‘Crown’. They were the three batons of British occupation in Ireland. They are not, and can never be, acceptable to the people whose lives they attempted to destroy, not for any amount of British funding craved by constitutional nationalist Sinn Féin!”

Responding, Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley said she was “disgusted” at the graffiti.

“Instead of contacting the centre, or speaking with the staff about any concerns about any event that was planned, these people came in the dead of night and targeted a vital community centre in the heart of Creggan, that is open and welcome for all,” she said.

“Throughout the year, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership does incredible work supporting those right across the community and over the summer they have planned and hosted a wide range of events for families from across the area.

“My thoughts are with the staff at Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership who are distraught about this happening to their centre, when they put their hearts and souls into working for and supporting the Creggan community every single day.

“There is no place for intimidation in our communities.”