Secrecy of royal visit ‘exposes abnormality of occupation’

A republican group has objected after England’s Princess Anne was quietly accorded a reception at Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Ireland, in what Buckingham Palace described as “a courtesy call”.

British media said the visit is possibly the President’s last engagement with a “senior royal”. But the secrecy ahead of her arrival belied a close cooperation between the two governments to prevent protests.

The ‘Princess Royal’, sister of King Charles, also visited the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS venue under heavy guard.

In a statement, Anti-Imperialist Action Ireland hit out at the welcome, as well as the tight security and media blackout that went with it.

They said it shows “there is nothing normal about the ongoing illegal British occupation of Ireland.”

“Anne Windsor is not welcome in Ireland,” they said.

“Her family claims a ‘divine right’ to deny sovereignty to Ireland, and Anne serves in numerous ceremonial roles in the British military that upholds the occupation and partition of Ireland, including Colonel-in-Chief of the Intelligence Corps.

“This is not the first secret visit by an English royal, and such a tactic demonstrates that the establishment are well aware open visitors would be met with protest.

“At a time of an artificially created cost-of-living and housing crisis that sees hundreds of thousands of Irish people struggling to make ends meet, faced with no home of their own or at the mercy of rent-seeking landlords, questions must be asked about how much secret royal visits cost to wine, dine and provide for the safety and security of a British imperialist parasite.

“AIA will continue to resist the British occupation and partition of Ireland. In condemning today’s English royal visit, we also highlight that the secret nature of the visit and the level of security around it, demonstrates before the world that the Irish fight for national liberation is ongoing and the revolutionary republican resistance will continue until victory.”