Republicans subjected to ‘unprecedented’ bail conditions

Two Saoradh members have been subjected to a regime of bail conditions that amount to internment in all but name, according to the party.

Tyrone men Caoimhín Murphy and Liam Robinson are facing charges relating to a New IRA attack in February 2023 in which a senior PSNI policeman was shot and injured. They appeared before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday of last week, via videolink.

Speaking following the release of the two men, Saoradh National Chairperson Stephen Murney said they are facing draconian bail conditions designed to “suppress political expression and silence dissent”.

The conditions enforced upon both men include a requirement to reside at an approved address; a curfew; electronic tagging; a ban on contact with anyone charged, convicted, or on bail for a ‘terrorist’ offence; a ban on contact with each other; a ban on visiting or contacting prisoners in Maghaberry, Portlaoise, or Hydebank jails; a cash surety bond; a requirement to provide the PSNI with details of any car they intend to travel in; a ban on entering any building or premises connected to Saoradh; a ban on attending any political meetings, rallies, or demonstrations, including those in support of Republican prisoners; a ban on sharing a platform for any meetings or protests related to “dissident” republican activity; a requirement to report daily to PSNI barracks; a limit of only one mobile phone, details of which must be given to the PSNI; the surrender of their passports; a ban on leaving the jurisdiction or crossing the border; and a ban on videoing or photographing the PSNI.

Mr Murney said: “While these conditions are unprecedented in their scale and severity this far from a new tactic. They criminalise Republicanism itself. By banning our activists from entering Saoradh offices, attending commemorations, or even standing on a platform at a protest, the British state has made it clear that its real target is not crime, but political belief.”

The National Chairperson also condemned the hypocrisy of political parties and so-called human rights advocates: “When much less restrictions are imposed on others, whether it’s Palestine solidarity activists or even celebrity rappers, there is an outcry from politicians, human rights groups and the liberal commentariat. Yet when Irish Republicans are subjected to the exact same repression, their silence is deafening.

“Their selective outrage exposes their hypocrisy: rights only matter when they suit their agenda. The consistent denial of those rights to Republicans is treated as acceptable.”

“Caoimhín and Liam are denied the right to meet with comrades, denied the right to show solidarity with Republican prisoners, denied the right to travel freely in their own country, and even denied the right to record the actions of the Forces of the Crown who harass them daily. This is nothing less than political internment, dressed up in legal language.”

The Saoradh Chairperson argued that this case is part of a wider campaign.

“No other political party in Western Europe and no other Republican group on the island of Ireland apart from Saoradh is subjected to such attacks by the British state,” he said.

“Republicans across the Six Counties continue to face harassment, stop-and-search operations, MI5 intimidation, and politically motivated prosecutions. These bail conditions are just the latest manifestation of Britain’s ongoing war against Republicanism.”

Mr Murney concluded: “Caoimhín Murphy and Liam Robinson may have left the prison building, but they remain prisoners of Britain’s repressive system. Saoradh will continue to expose and resist this blatant political policing. We send our solidarity to these men, to their families, and to all Republicans facing similar persecution. We will not be silenced.”