Pushback for Starmer as crowds back Kneecap

The latest court hearing in the ‘terrorism’ case against singer Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh of Irish rap band Kneecap has once again thrown the spotlight on the British government’s efforts to smear and imprison the politically active.

A chaotic court appearance in London on Wednesday, the second in recent months, ended with the case being adjourned until September 26th.

The band became the most prominent victim of a campaign to suppress opposition to the Israeli genocide in Gaza when Mr Ó hAnnaidh was charged with showing support for an illegal organisation.

The scenes from the initial hearing in June were repeated as supporters turned out in large numbers, despite a “pitiful” attempt to control the crowd by the Met police, as the band put it. They described the move as a “calculated political decision” that was “designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome”.

Fans held signs which read “Free Mo Chara” while others waved Palestine and Irish flags before the rapper’s arrival at court.

Chants of “Free, free, Mo Chara” could also be heard over a megaphone, which was repeated by the crowd, while musicians performed from a makeshift stage.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh, wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh, was led into the dock before sitting beside an Irish language interpreter – a significant victory for his rights as a native Irish speaker.

His defence strongly questioned the paperwork presented by prosecutors. Before the adjournment was announced, Mr Ó hAnnaidh, who has yet to enter a plea, was remanded on unconditional bail until September.

Following the hearing, ‘Mo Chara’ told supporters the case was a distraction from the real story about the genocide, and urged everyone to “continue to speak about Palestine”, adding: “Free Palestine, Tiocfaidh Ár Lá”.

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane told protesters they were inspiring as he joined them in solidarity.

“Liam has taken action in the face of inaction, not just in this country but around the world,” he said.

“We are all standing together to be very clear that we will not be inactive whenever there is action to be done whenever there is a message to be given out whenever there is a clear voice to say not just to the British government but the all western nations to an Israeli government that we will not stand silent in the face of a genocide.

“We will not stand silent when we watch journalists murdered. We will not stand silent when we see children funneled into areas to look for food and then mowed down.”

Meanwhile, Irish novelist Sally Rooney could be facing arrest by British police under the Terrorism Act after pledging royalties to Palestine Action, a direct action group declared illegal as a terrorist organisation by the British government.

In an article for the Irish Times, the Mayo-based author said: “I want to be clear that I intend to go on supporting Palestine Action and direct action against genocide.”

Royalties from Ms Rooney’s books, including Normal People and Conversations with Friends, along with BBC adaptations of them, would be used to support Palestine Action, she wrote.

A subsequent statement from the offices of British PM Keir Starmer said that supporting the group was an offence under the act. A spokesperson said: “Support for a proscribed organisation is an offence under the Terrorism Act and obviously the police will, as they have set out, implement the law as you’d expect.”

More than 700 people have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in relation to the group since it was proscribed in early July, most of whom were detained at a peaceful protest on 9 August in Parliament Square, London.

Ms Rooney also highlighted the actions, and inactions, of the Irish government.

“When our citizens are arrested under authoritarian regimes elsewhere, the State and its consular services tend to spring into action, or at least purport to, in order to defend the human rights of Irish passport holders,” she said.

“Now that the jurisdiction in question is located next door – and indeed closer still – our leaders seem curiously unwilling to act. If the Government in Dublin truly believes that Israel is committing genocide, how can it look elsewhere while its nearest neighbour funds and supports that genocide and its own citizens are arrested simply for speaking out?”