PSNI project ‘has failed’

There have been fresh calls for the disbandment of the PSNI after the force admitted that they are two-and-a-half times more likely to target Catholics in stop and search operations.

The PSNI’s own study, released this week, shows members of the Catholic, Nationalist, Republican (CNR) community were targeted much more often in the roughly 3,500 stop and search operations which take place every year.

The sample study confirmed that of those who responded, 136 people said they were from the CNR community, while 52 were from a Protestant, Unionist, Loyalist (PUL) background.

It also emerged that the PSNI’s Catholic members are almost one and a half times more likely to be investigated for ‘misconduct’ than their Protestant counterparts.

Sinn Féin did not comment on the figures, but SDLP spokesperson for Collin, in west Belfast, Gerard McDonald said it was time to renew ‘the rule of law’.

“As we approach the 25th year of the PSNI, it’s important we take time to reflect on how our community is policed, if and how much powers have been used improperly, excessively, such that it could cause alienation and not grow confidence,” he said.

Saoradh said the latest revelations surrounding policing stop and search operations confirm that Britain’s “colonial police force” in Ireland continues to disproportionately harass and criminalise those of a Catholic, Nationalist and Republican background.

“Given the fact that the PSNI only asked a small number of those stopped and searched would suggest that the real figure is much higher,” they said.

“Saoradh are currently one of the most harassed political parties in Western Europe, with the vast majority of our members routinely targeted for harassment by these stop and searches, house raids, MI5 approaches and numerous other human rights abuses.

“These powers, rooted in Britain’s emergency laws, are about control, intimidating our communities, instilling fear, and reminding the Irish people that they live under an occupying power.

“This is the outworking of an imperialist strategy that views every Republican as a suspect, every Catholic as a potential threat, and every act of dissent as something to be crushed. The PSNI’s own figures are proof enough that this force has not, and cannot, change.”

Lasair Dhearg policing spokesperson Pádraic McCoitir pointed to recent events which he said “laid bare the deep-rooted hypocrisy” of policing in the north of Ireland.

“The contrast could not be starker. On one side, peaceful political expression is met with arrests, charges and suppression. On the other hand, displays by Loyalist death squads are openly tolerated, even facilitated.

“Loyalist parades, complete with faux-military uniforms and banners commemorating sectarian killers, are escorted through city centres, given exposure on television and rubber-stamped by the Parades Commission.”

He added: “The PSNI call themselves an impartial police force, but its actions show that the bias of the RUC has gone nowhere. While thousands watched UVF gangsters roaming the streets of Belfast under the cover of the Orange Order, the PSNI priority was to confiscate a mural due to be erected in memory of IRA Volunteer Kevin Hannaway.

“In recent weeks, a 74-year-old woman was manhandled by cops and bundled into the back of a van for the apparently terrible crime of wearing a t-shirt showing solidarity with those trying to combat genocide in Gaza.

“Arrests like these are not just petty acts of political policing—it’s a message: some causes will be crushed, others will be protected.”

He said the actions were not just a failure of oversight or bad decision- making.

“It’s a structural double standard. When unionist and loyalist symbols of violence appear, they are defended as ‘culture’, ‘heritage’, an expression of their pride in ‘Britishness’.

“Genuine attempts to express pride in a revolutionary history of Irish Republicanism, much less Socialist Republicanism, are quickly shut down and criminalised.

“The PSNI’s project to present itself as a “neutral” service has failed. This is policing shaped by the same old political reality: one community is to be managed, the other indulged. And until that truth is confronted, the idea of equal treatment under the law here will remain a fiction.”