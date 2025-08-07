President calls for UN military action

Irish President Michael D. Higgins has called on the UN to use force if necessary to break Israel’s siege and end its deliberate starvation of the people of Gaza.

He has asked Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to invoke powers under Chapter Seven to deliver humanitarian aid.

Speaking on RTÉ News, he described the crisis as the “incredible, incredible destruction of an entire people.”

“Are we to watch children starving, women dehydrated, or trying to feed their children? So something must happen,” he said.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Hundreds of innocent civilians, mainly children, have been starved to death as a result of the total blockade of Gaza. According to UN figures, more than 6,000 Palestinian children are being treated for malnutrition.

Israel’s treatment of the people of Gaza has painfully recalled the Great Hunger of the 1840s, when a million Irish people died and another million were forced to emigrate as a result of the genocidal actions of the British government of the day.

President Higgins expressed support for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to invoke the mechanism that allows for enforcement action, including the use of force, without Security Council approval if deemed necessary.

“I am personally in favour of the secretary-general of the UN using Chapter Seven procedure, by which, whether or not the Security Council agrees, and even if there’s a blockage, the right exists for the secretary-general to seek to put together an international defence of a corridor,” he said.

Referring to blocked humanitarian aid, President Higgins added: “There are 6,000 trucks with enough food for three months, and it has been blocked, and it is outrageous.”

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its annihilation of the enclave.

Record global protests have seen over a hundred thousand Sydney residents march across the city’s iconic Harbour Bridge in heavy rain to support Palestinians in Gaza and call for an end to the war.

However, protests in many counties continue to be repressed.

In Britain, there are plans to bring together at least 500 people in London on Saturday for a demonstration against the ban on activist group Palestine Action in what could prove to be a significant act of civil disobedience.

There is also strong support in Ireland for Palestine Action. Last week in Derry, the local council rejected a legal opinion and passed a motion expressing its opposition to the arrests.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin, who proposed the motion, said the banning of Palestine Action as a ‘terror’ group was a “ridiculous use of legislation” which would end up in peaceful people being put in prison.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the ban was an attempt to “scare the life out of people” and “scare them off the streets”, while Catherine McDaid, of the SDLP, described the legislation as “the slippery slope”.

And there have been disturbing scenes in Germany, where people continue to be assaulted at protests for expressing any opposition to the events in Gaza.

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford, Conor D. McGuinness called out the country for its complicity in the genocide.

“Germany must understand — a country cannot atone for its past through the crimes of another. Its past cannot be cleansed with more blood. Guilt cannot be outsourced. Its support for Israel’s genocide and war crimes must end,” he said.

“The hypocrisy, complicity and moral cowardice of the German Federal Republic must be called out forcefully.”

Mr McGuinness also said the Dublin government’s “fine words” must be matched with action.

“Rhetoric alone is not enough. The government must enact the Occupied Territories Bill in full, including a ban on trade in services.

“It must also investigate and end the use of Irish airspace and infrastructure to facilitate arms transfers, and block the sale and facilitation of Israeli state bonds used to fund military operations.

“It must hold our so-called partners to account for their complicity, and push at EU level for an arms embargo and suspension of cooperation with Israel.”

And Mr McGuinness described the government’s decision to block Sinn Féin legislation on financial instruments linked to Israeli war crimes as indefensible.

“They made a choice to protect the financial interests of Israel’s war machine. That decision will be remembered — and judged.

“Fine words are empty when not accompanied by action. The government cannot turn a blind eye because it is our partners who are complicit. Ireland must speak the truth, take real action, and stand with the people of Palestine — not just in words, but in deeds.”