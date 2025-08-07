Orchestrated harassment at Belfast airport

Saoradh’s Paddy Gallagher has become the latest victim of a campaign of state harassment and political policing against republicans at ports and airports, according to the party.

The community activist was detained upon his return from a family holiday with his wife and young children, under the repressive Schedule 7 of the British Terrorism Act at Belfast International Airport on Thursday, July 31.

According to a Saoradh statement on social media, Mr Gallagher was stopped at passport control by four plain-clothed operatives, while a further six uniformed personnel escorted him to an isolated side room.

“There, Crown Force detectives searched not only Paddy’s suitcase but also the belongings of his three-year-old son. The child’s personal items were rifled through and examined as though the Crown Forces were preparing for war.

“Photographs were taken of personal belongings, including Paddy’s passport, with zero justification or legal transparency.

“Over the course of this detention, Paddy was interrogated about his personal and family life, his financial situation, his political views, and in a disturbing escalation, his opinions on the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people — a matter which Saoradh has consistently raised in solidarity with oppressed people globally.

“Even more provocatively, questions were posed relating to recent acts of armed resistance claimed by the IRA, clearly intended to politically profile Paddy and extract intelligence under duress.

“Let it be clear, this was not a security operation. This was a deliberate act of political intimidation and harassment, sanctioned at the highest levels of the British establishment, designed to criminalise Republicanism and frighten our communities into silence. This is not an isolated incident.”

It was not the first time this month that Saoradh has spoken out about the detentions of its members at an airport. Three weeks ago, another member was held as he returned home, again with a young family, through Belfast International Airport.

The activist was detained for over an hour while travelling with his wife and children, including his four-month-old daughter.

Saoradh said that as the infant became increasingly distressed, his wife was forced to manage luggage and equipment alone while subjected to overt surveillance by plain-clothed operatives who followed her outside the terminal.

Crown Force personnel also questioned the activist about his involvement in a legal political party, his views on Irish Republicanism, recent commemorations, and the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA).

“In what has become routine for Irish Republicans, his personal belongings were seized and searched, and he was interrogated about private financial matters and alleged party funding,” the activist group said.

“Shamefully, he was presented with a demand to provide DNA under threat of future travel restrictions, despite the fact that the British State already holds his DNA on record. When challenged on this, they persisted with threats of further punitive measures.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of an orchestrated campaign of harassment against Republicans, particularly those aligned with Saoradh. It exposes once again the repressive nature of so-called “security” operations designed to intimidate, surveil, and disrupt the lives of political activists and their families.

“The continued harassment of our members is not only unjust, it is a clear attempt to silence dissent and criminalise political ideology. We will not be deterred.

“Saoradh encourage all those subjected to such abuse to come forward, document their experiences, and challenge this oppression through every available means.”