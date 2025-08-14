New campaign for Irish unity

This week marked the launch of a new joint political campaign between the 1916 Societies and Éirígí, aimed at accelerating progress towards Irish unity.

The ‘No More Delays! Unity Now!’ initiative comes amid ongoing political focus on the future of the island.

A new joint website, launched this week, points out that more than a century has now passed since Britain’s enforced partition of Ireland, dividing Ireland’s ancient national territory into two weak statelets.

“Partition was designed to rob the Irish people of their inalienable right to self-determination and to halt the progress of a republican movement rooted in the principles of Liberty, Equality and Fraternity,” they said.

“Today, the profoundly negative political, economic and cultural consequences of partition continue to be felt across Ireland. As a nation, we will never reach our full potential until the scar of partition is erased and a new all-Ireland socialist republic is established.

“For decades, the establishment political parties have told the Irish people to wait quietly for reunification. That patience has been met with inaction and constitutional stagnation.

“The time has now come for a different approach – for citizens to actively campaign for Irish freedom and independence – to raise their voices as one and demand “Unity Now – No More Delays!”

Political leaders have been raising the issue of constitutional change at events throughout the summer.

Speaking at the annual Féile an Phobail festival in west Belfast, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald declared: “Our job is to end partition. I want us to have referendums on reunification in this decade, by the end of this decade, and I would hope, and I do believe, it’s plausible that after another seven-year term, that actually we will be in a very, very different landscape.”

While still holding back on her party’s presidential election plans, Ms McDonald said she believes the next President will be the last before a united Ireland. She criticised the fact that Irish citizens in the Six Counties are unable to vote in presidential elections, saying: “The idea that you can live in Belfast, and you could be a candidate in the election, you could be elected president as Mary McAleese was, but you can’t vote, is crazy. It smacks actually of a gerrymander. If we’re all equal citizens, if every Irish citizen is equal, how on earth does anybody justify that discrimination? And especially for Irish citizens living in Ireland.”

McDonald argued that the situation reflects a “long-running saga” which could be resolved if the government in Dublin showed political will and passed the necessary legislation. She also underlined that whoever occupies Áras an Uachtaráin at this juncture “really matters” and should be a person who “speaks openly on the issue of Ireland’s future reunification and the pathway for it”.

Elsewhere in the unity debate, former SDLP leader and current Derry MP Colum Eastwood has said that Irish reunification must form part of the presidential campaign agenda. Mr Eastwood, who leads the SDLP’s New Ireland Commission, has indicated his interest in running for president, saying: “The next president could be there for 14 years. We need somebody in post who is prepared to talk about, think about and lead on the issue of bringing the people of Ireland back together again.”

He warned that unless day-to-day concerns held by undecided voters, such as pensions, are addressed with clear answers, the reunification campaign risks failure. “We need to speak to them relentlessly over a period of years to convince them,” he said. Mr Eastwood also criticised the Alliance Party for having no position on the constitutional future, arguing that while their voters will be critical in any referendum, the party “will not count” unless it adopts a clear stance.

The debate is also being echoed in Britain. Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has predicted in her autobiography that the “United Kingdom” will no longer exist in its current form within 20 years.

She foresees an independent Scotland, a more autonomous Wales, and a reunified Ireland forming a new “confederation of nations” alongside England which will “enjoy the benefits of the home rule it will gain as a result”.