Nationalist bonfires pass off peacefully

Three bonfires took place in the Derry area without incident at the weekend after controversial sectarian messages were removed.

Strongly opposed by all of the Stormont political parties, the Creggan, Bogside and Corrody Road bonfires traditionally mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment. Once a mirror image of the notorious loyalist ‘Eleventh Night’ bonfires, they are evolving into social occasions for local youths while also seeing them respond to loyalist provocations.

The Bogside bonfire has been at the centre of criticism in recent years due to offensive items placed on it and the toxic effects of the materials burned in a residential area. Shots have also been fired in the vicinity in the past.

Last month, Sinn Féin representatives Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy condemned the Bogside bonfire as “anti-community,” “shameful,” and “regressive”. However, local community activists have also condemned the relative lack of public funding for Derry compared to Belfast, where nationalist bonfires have been successfully supplanted by festival events.

This year, a number of loyalist, unionist and Israeli flags were burned, including numbers of paramilitary flags, erected over the summer as territorial markers. One particular trophy, a ‘Protestant Action Force’ flag, featured prominently at the top of the pyre in the Creggan, as well as a PSNI riot shield.

While a number of political posters were burned, the removal of indefensible sectarian messages and the absence of anti-social behaviour were seen as steps forward. Other than one brief clash in the Bogside after a PSNI unit attempted to move towards the crowds of attendees, the events took place peacefully.

On its Facebook page, the Bogside Bonfire committee thanked those involved.

“We are privileged we could put on such a successful day of events the community will never forget,” they said.

“Our aim was to bring back the community spirit and togetherness the Bogside is known so well for and we feel we have achieved this and it filled our hearts with pride as we love our community so much.”

They added: “This fire stands for Free Derry. It stands for working-class youth. It stands for a community that has been ignored, insulted, and let down by those in power.

“We’re not interested in being respectable. We’re interested in being real. You cannot shame a community into silence and you won’t extinguish our defiance with press releases or PSNI threats. So let’s finish with the truth, loud and clear: We are not anti-community. We are the community.”