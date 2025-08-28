Motor dealer accused of supporting occupation

Lasair Dhearg has claimed that the ‘Donnelly Group’, a car sales and repair business with a significant presence across the Six Counties, is working “hand-in-glove” with British state forces in Ireland.

Speaking on the issue, Lasair Dhearg spokesperson Pádraig Scott said, “It has recently come to our attention that a multitude of vehicles belonging to British Crown forces are being stored and repaired by the Donnelly Group in Mallusk, just outside of Belfast, and possibly in other Donnelly Group facilities across the Six Counties.”

“In photographs passed to our organisation, dozens of heavily armoured PSNI Land Rovers have been spotted on the premises by residents of the area, alongside vans bearing recruitment campaigns for the British Army.”

“This comes shortly after reports had been made to us that the surrounding area had been inundated with the PSNI’s armoured jeeps, even though no trouble had been reported.”

“We now call upon the Donnelly Group to clarify their relationship with the PSNI. This is the same organisation that has forcibly stopped and searched over 370,000 people over a ten-year period; the equivalent of one fifth of the population of the Six Counties.

“The same force who are twice as likely to arrest you if you are a ‘Catholic’, and who are actively fighting through British courts to prevent justice for victims and families of British state collusion with Unionist death squads, spending significant sums to protect former RUC personnel.”

They claimed that in allegedly allowing their facilities to be used to store and service such vehicles, Donnelly Group had made themselves “an active participant” in the campaign to normalise the PSNI and the occupation in Ireland.

“This is a sign of the confidence of the British State in their ‘Normalisation’ agenda that they are comfortable handing over responsibility for the servicing of their vehicles to a civilian contractor.

“Whether this is a new relationship or an existing one, it is a concerning development.

“Be under no illusion, this will not be an isolated example. Many companies across the Six Counties will eagerly accept the significant funds being paid to them, even when it is soaked in the blood of their countless victims, and without consideration of the risk to their employees.”

“Our message to those companies is blunt – you cannot hide; we will continue to expose you. And our message to the public is simple – think twice about where your money is going.”