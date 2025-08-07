Report brings more questions over Stakeknife killing

The son of an Official IRA Volunteer believed to have been shot dead on the orders of British agents has called for a public inquiry into his murder.

Paul Wilson spoke out after a police investigation provided his family with a private report into the killing of his father Thomas ‘Manuel’ Wilson, known as Manuel, almost 40 years ago.

‘Operation Kenova’ was established in 2016 to investigate the activities of the British agent known as Stakeknife, which includes the murder of Mr Wilson.

The 35-year-old father-of-four was shot dead in June 1987 after being accused of being an informer for the British – a claim his family denies.

His killing raised tensions between the Official IRA, which declared a ceasefire in 1972, and the Provisional IRA.

It has now emerged that in the days after his death a “sensitive RUC source” provided police with information about the role of the British Army agent known as Stakeknife, who in 2003 was named as Belfast man Freddie Scappaticci (pictured).

A former commander of the Provisional IRA’s Internal Security Unit (ISU), Scappaticci has been linked to 14 murders, including a number of republicans wrongly identified as informers.

But the recent Kenova report reveals that at least one other double agent was providing information about the activities of the ISU to state agencies.

It also reveals that there were at least 35 Crown Force intelligence reports about the killing of Mr Wilson, only three of which were generated as a result of information provided by Scappaticci.

Operation Kenova confirms it has recovered “sensitive intelligence” that “directly implicates [Scappaticci] as being involved in the interrogation that led to the murder of Thomas”.

Mr Wilson’s son Paul, who was just nine months old when his father was killed, believes the recent Kenova report “raises more questions than anything”.

“There is still so much detail missing, ie, Scappaticci gave three intel reports about dad but not one of the reports said where he was taken,” he said.

“I don’t think we will ever get that information.

“We don’t know what’s in the intel reports, so it’s hard to know what exactly it is that’s missing.”

He also believes the RUC, now PSNI, failed in their duty to fully investigate his father’s killing.

“That is just one part of their negligence,” he said.

“It was almost like once the murder happened… when you go through the report, nothing was updated on dad’s file after June 30,” he said.

“After that it was nothing, five and a half days for a man being murdered.”

The campaigning son believes that the Provisional IRA’s security unit was completely compromised. And he noted that Scappaticci “was never interrogated or questioned over it despite naming himself as being there”.

He believes that high-level informers within the ISU were little more than killers for hire.

“It’s coming as clear as day now that these guys were paid hit men and they were allowed to do it,” he said.

“They were government assassins.”

He said the report reveals that the British Army later recommended the RUC arrest seven people, including Scappaticci, for the murder of Mr Wilson and others “with a view to protecting [him] rather than holding those responsible for the murder to account”.

“That’s collusion, that’s cover-up,” Mr Wilson said.

“In a nutshell, that’s all that is.

“When you read it, you have to reread it, and you go, that can’t be what they mean, but it is.”