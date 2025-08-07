Miami Showband massacre ‘was directed by British Army Captain’

While still being reported as a paramilitary attack fifty years on, survivor Des Lee has instead pointed the finger of blame for the Miami Showband massacre squarely at the British Army and its notorious Captain Robert Nairac, a liaison officer with the SAS.

The Miami Showband was one of the most popular Irish music acts of the generation, but their name is now remembered because of a joint UVF/ British Army ambush in which three of the band were murdered in 1975.

Last week marked the fiftieth anniversary of that terrible atrocity.

Five of the six members of the famous band were on their way home from a Banbridge dance hall when their minibus was stopped at a British Army checkpoint outside Newry.

In media interviews, Des Lee (pictured) has now named Nairac (inset) as the man who led the deadly bomb and bullet attack which killed his three bandmates.

Soldiers ordered the musicians to exit their vehicle and line up facing a roadside ditch. Mr Lee’s life was saved by his saxophone – he asked permission to retrieve it from the minibus and when he returned, his friends were lined up at the side of the road. Seconds later, a massive explosion destroyed the minibus and the soldiers then opened fire on the musicians, killing Fran O’Toole, Brian McCoy and Tony Geraghty.

Des suffered a shrapnel wound to his knee, and two locally recruited British soldiers (UDR) – Wesley Somerville and Harris Boyle – both also members of the Mid-Ulster UVF – also died.

But this week, as he prepared to travel to Dublin for the launch of his new book My Saxophone Saved My Life, Des told us: “My eyes didn’t deceive me. I am an eye-witness to that dreadful night. I know what I saw and more importantly, I know who I saw.”

He added: “I was standing right next to Captain Robert Nairac just seconds before the bomb went off. I went back to the van to get my sax, that’s the reason I’m still here today.”

The British Army have claimed that at the time, Nairac was on a fishing trip in a remote part of Scotland.

But this week Des Lee was adamant Nairac led the attack. He told us: “I can only tell what I saw with my own eyes and I can categorically state: Captain Robert Nairac was in charge of the men who attacked us that night.

“On the night of the attack, we had played to a sell-out show in Banbridge and we were on our way home when we were stopped at an army checkpoint at Buskhill, outside Newry.

“It was manned by soldiers in uniform. We were all ordered out of our minibus and told to stand in a line in front of a ditch.

“It didn’t bother us, because we had gone through a similar procedure many times before.

“We could hear the various accents going on around us. Straight away, I recognised the Northern Ireland accents, but there was one which stuck out.

“It was a posh English accent. He was the one who was calling all the shots. And after the bomb detonated and the shooting died down, I made a run for it and managed to make my way to Newry RUC Station, I told all of this to the police.

“I said there was one man appeared to be in charge of the whole operation. But when we got down to telling the nitty gritty of what happened, they always denied there was anyone there with an English accent.

“The RUC explained it away by claiming it was one of the loyalists imitating an English accent. But as far as we were concerned, this was just a cover-up and a pretty weak one.

“As soon as I saw a picture of Robert Nairac, I knew he was involved in the Miami Massacre and I stated it at the time. It’s clear that the reason the British didn’t want the truth to be made public was because it would have been a hell of a thorn in the side of the British government.

“The British would have to acknowledge a high-profile soldier was involved in the Miami Showband massacre and they were never going to do that.

“But it has gone on to be proven that Nairac was involved and I’ve seen written proof with my own eyes that Nairac was there,” Des said.

He said he had seen a document which claimed Nairac was present at the murder scene, and another official British Ministry of Defence document which clearly stated Robert Nairac was involved.

In 2020, a British Army intelligence document showed official knowledge that Captain Nairac obtained equipment and uniforms for the killers. The file also indicates the Army Captain was responsible for the planning and execution of the attack. But no admission has ever been forthcoming.

“The British government persistently denied his presence, but we now have absolute proof Nairac was there,” he said.

“That’s why I wrote the book. We now have the proof that what I had stated on day one was correct.

“But it’s much more than that, Nairac organised the whole thing. He organised the uniforms and he organised the transport and he even organised the bomb. It was all organised by Robert Nairac, from start to finish.

“I stood right next to Nairac that night, he stood on my left, I well remember his face and I’ll never forget his accent,” he insisted.

He added: “I’ll believe that until the day I die.”