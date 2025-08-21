MI5 approach on Derry republican

Saoradh has condemned an attempt by the British intelligence agency MI5 to target a local Derry republican and well-known business owner.

It reported that in recent weeks, Connor McCallion, the owner of O’Neill’s Traditional Irish Bar, was contacted by a woman claiming to represent a North Coast–based company operating bus tours.

While suspicious, Mr McCallion proceeded with a meeting arranged to take place in Coleraine. Upon arrival, the woman contacted Mr McCallion to say she was “running late” and that her business partner would meet him instead. Shortly afterwards, two males approached Mr McCallion and attempted to lure him away with the suggestion to “walk and talk.”

He refused to leave the location. The pair then openly identified themselves as being from the “British security services” and proceeded with a recruitment pitch, offering to “help” him, “help” his business, and “prevent death and destruction.”

“This blatant attempt to recruit and coerce was met with immediate and absolute rejection,” Saoradh said.

“The Derry republican made his position crystal clear, that [he] was not interested in their lies or bribes. He created a public scene, forcing the British agents to retreat from the area.

“This incident once again exposes the ongoing campaign by MI5 to target Republicans through deception, manipulation, and false promises. Saoradh urge all Republicans, and indeed the wider community, to remain vigilant. Be mindful of your surroundings, of those you come into contact with, and of approaches that seem unusual or too good to be true.

“British intelligence operate in our communities to gather information, recruit informers, and undermine the Republican struggle. Their efforts must be met with the same steadfast refusal and public exposure as demonstrated by this Derry Republican.

“Saoradh commend the principled stance taken in this instance and remind everyone - if approached, reject them, expose them, and contact your local Saoradh representative immediately.”