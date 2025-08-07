Loyalist flags placed for maximum insult

There have been calls for deeply offensive loyalist flags put up directly outside a small Catholic church in County Tyrone to be removed.

Unionist and loyalist flags have been hoisted from lampposts just feet from the grounds of Our Lady Queen of Hope Church in the village of Coagh.

Flags for the UVF’s ‘Mid Ulster Brigade’ and the organisation’s youth wing, Young Citizen Volunteers, have also been put up in the area. The notorious UVF unit was responsible for dozens of sectarian murders during the conflict.

A flag that included the words ‘SAS 3 - IRA 0’ and the British Army unit’s distinctive ‘winged dagger’ crest was previously put up in the village.

In June 1991, three IRA Volunteers Pete Ryan, Lawrence McNally and Tony Doris were killed during an SAS ambush when the car they were travelling in was riddled with bullets.

A British Army Parachute Regiment flag has also been placed close to where the three martyrs died, in an insult to the memory of those killed by the regiment during a civil rights parade in Derry on Bloody Sunday.

Although the flags are clearly visible, a PSNI spokeswoman said “no reports of this nature have been found” when asked if their appearance is being treated as a hate incident or a hate crime.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin assembly member Linda Dillon called for the removal of the flags.

“These sickening flags are clearly intended to retraumatise the families of three men killed in a horrific attack by the SAS in Coagh,” she said.

“There is no place for this kind of disgraceful sectarian behaviour in our society, particularly the targeting of victims.”

Concerns were also recently raised about the appearance of unionist flags outside a Catholic church in Antrim.

The flags, which have been put up outside St Comgall’s Chapel and primary school, are within sight of the town’s PSNI station.

Sinn Féin’s Declan Kearney hit out after additional flags were erected following his initial protest.

The South Antrim Assembly member said: “This doubling down on disrespect for a place of worship in particular, and its congregation is a blatant attempt at sectarian intimidation. While all right minded local people are outraged, those responsible will not succeed in undermining the good community relations which exist locally.

“There is a responsibility on all political and civic leaders to speak out against such provocative displays.

“Sinn Féin has always called for zero tolerance towards the use of any flags or emblems to give offence or mark out territory, regardless of the origin of those flags or emblems.”