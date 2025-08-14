Jimmy Steele

Born Seamus James Steele on the 8th August 1907 in the New Lodge Road, Belfast. Jimmy attended school in Hardinge Street in the city and its here he would learn his native tongue and where he would find his love for the gaelic games. He found his passion for his native national sport playing on the school’s hurling team. He joined Na Fianna Éireann alongside his brother in 1919 during the Irish War of Independence and later went on to join the Irish Republican Army. Jimmy and his older brother Bill were active in Fianna Eireann’s North Queen Street sluagh and as A Fianna officer, Jimmy had dual rank and was also attached to B Company of the 1st Battalion of the IRA. His three uncles were also involved in the IRA. Raids and arrests were to become a constant feature of Jimmy’s life. As a member of the Fianna he was active with his young comrades in assisting IRA Volunteers in operations in Belfast during the Tan War. Following the sellout Anglo Irish Treaty of 1921, and the split within the Republican Movement, Steele remained true to his republican principles and continued to assist the IRA. In the early 1920s, he joined the IRA and became one of the youngest Volunteers in the Belfast Brigade. He was first arrested in 1923 when, along with his brother, he was taken from his home and detained by British occupation forces. In 1924, he was again arrested and interned for several months. Following his release later that year and the release of the internees in 1925, he was involved in the reorganisation of the IRA in Belfast. Along with Vol. Anthony Lavery, he held a position on the IRA Command Staff until the mid-1930s.

During this short period of freedom, Jimmy, as he was most notably known as by his comrades, was a Gaelic enthusiast and alongside his comrades in the IRA Belfast Brigade founded the Joe McKelvey Gaelic Athletic Club in 1925. Unique the Gaelic team was entirely composed of IRA Volunteers. Throughout the late 1920s and into the 1930s he was to be an active playing member for the club in both hurling and football. In 1927 he and Tony Lavery had been tasked by the Belfast Battalion O/C, Davy Matthews, with rebuilding the Fianna organisation in Belfast. This led to a tripling in size of the Belfast IRA by the early 1930s as individuals progressed from the youth organisation to the other. In 1928 he was arrested with posters that were to inform people of an Easter commemoration but again the authorities found that their intended charges were not covered by the Special Powers Act. In 1933 he was interned again for several months in crumlin road gaol. On his release he was appointed Adjutant to Anthony Lavery, the O/C of the IRA’s Belfast Battalion. In the summer of 1935 Jimmy led IRA units in the defense of the nationalist community during the Lancaster Street riots which saw loyalist bigots intent on sectarian violence out to attack nationalist homes. Also in 1935, Steele commanded and led an IRA raid on a RUC base within the grounds of Campbell College, a school in the east of the city. The raid was unsuccessful due to a tip-off, and Steele managed to escape.

Following the abortive raid on the armoury of Campbell College on the 24th December 1935, the IRA convened a court-martial of which Lavery, the Battalion O/C, was to be tried for contravening an Army order in allowing three of the four Volunteers arrested after the raid (and who had nothing to do with it) to recognise the court. Shortly after the court-martial convened in the rooms of the Craobh Rua Club at 10 Crown Entry in Belfast city centre on the 25th April 1936, the RUC crown forces, acting on the information of an informer, swooped and arrested 13 men, including Steele, the entire Belfast Battalion Staff, most of the Northern leaders and the Adjutant General, Jim Kileen. The men were charged with “treason felony”, an archaic charge originally devised for John Mitchel, the Young Ireland leader, in 1848 and last used against the Fenian Thomas Clarke during the 1880s. Jimmy was sentenced to five years’ penal servitude in Crumlin Road Jail. While in jail, Jimmy Steele was one of eight Irish Republican prisoners conducting a hunger strike demanding political status. During this time he went through harsh conditions and spent 32 days on hunger strike. He remained resilient strong minded and faithful to the last. Upon his release in May 1940, Steele immediately reported back to the Army and was appointed Adjutant to the Northern Command Staff, which was overseeing the campaign at that time. He was later promoted to Adjutant General.

He married Anna Crawford, a member of Cumann na mBan who came from a staunch republican family from North Queen Street, Belfast. They were to be married in 1936 but this had to be postponed due to his arrest and imprisonment. Married life in freedom was to be short-lived, however. Within a period of five months, he was released, married and rearrested. From 1935 to 1950, Steele never spent a Christmas at home. During this period Jimmy Steele spent 15 years in prison with the exception of five months in 1940 after his release and five months in 1943 following his jail escape. On December 6th 1940, he was once more arrested. Charged with possession of documents and a revolver, he was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment. In ‘A Wing’ of Crumlin Road Jail, where the sentenced prisoners were held segregated from the internees, Steele, a fluent Irish speaker, held Irish language and history classes for prisoners. He also held classes on various military topics. Soon Jimmy put a plan in motion for a prison escape and in 1943 Jimmy Steele, along with Patrick Donnelly, Ned Maguire and Hugh McAteer successfully escaped from the jail through a trap door in the ceiling of a third floor toilet. Using knotted sheets, the men lowered themselves to the prison yard and used a hand made rope ladder to scale the 20 foot high wall, rushed out of the main gate and mingled with the passersby on the Crumlin Road. Within 15 minutes they were in a prearranged safe house.

He immediately began reorganizing the IRA and soon afterwards was appointed adjutant general of the Northern Command. While on the run he further helped plan and mastermind yet another spectacular Jail Escape which saw 21 prisoners escape from the Derry jail on the 20th March 1943, this was known as The Big Derry Jail Escape. Several weeks later on Easter Saturday 1943, Steele made news and a major propaganda coup when he led a an active service unit to take over the Broadway Cinema in Belfast.

Steele and and his men held a commemoration of the 1916 Easter Rising with Steele reading the Proclamation of the Irish Republic and Hugh McAteer (former Chief of Staff of the Irish Republican Army) reading a statement from the IRA Army Council to a stunned audience.16 Volunteers had taken over the cinema and held an Easter commemoration. From the stage, Steele read the 1916 Proclamation and McAteer read a statement from the IRA. The commemoration created a sensation and gained considerable publicity for the IRA at the time.

Sadly Jimmy Steele was captured by British occupying forces again on the 29th May 1943. In late 1943 he was sentenced to 12 years in jail and was subjected to Draconian conditions of 12 “strokes of the birch” (permissible under the Special Powers Act 1922. Jimmy had been arrested on charges related to the IRAs bombing/sabotage campaign in England - the S-Plan and the Border Campaign. Steele was the last S-Plan internee released (October 1950). While interned in Belfast jail Steele and 22 other Irish republican prisoners began a campaign protesting their rights as political prisoners. The POWs refused to be criminalised. They refused to wear the clothing of a common criminal. Prison authorities responded with psychological warfare by removing everything from the prisoners cells except the frame of the bed, a sanitary vessel and a carafe of water for the whole day. (Mattress and blanket were returned at the end of the day.) The strike lasted three months. A prolific writer, Steele, who during his brief period of freedom in 1940 had edited the War News, continued to contribute to the paper while in prison. He also provided articles for other republican journals, such as An tOglach and The Critic, all of which had to be smuggled out. A poet of considerable ability, Steele, who had already quite a number of poems published in many republican papers, continued to write poetry while in jail. Some of his best-known poems were written in Crumlin Road Jail, Belfast Graves and several poems written in memory of his fallen comrades, including Terence Perry, Seamus Burns and Gerard O’Callaghan. Steele was a devout Christian and this is very much reflected in many of his writings. “Although he was deeply religious,” recalls the Belfast republican Liam Burke, “he was the first to denounce the clergy when they attacked the Republican Movement.”

In August 1950, Steele was still imprisoned, the last political prisoner of that era still in Crumlin Road. With his eventual release the following month it was the first time since partition that Crumlin Road Jail was empty of political prisoners. In 1951 he became editor of the Belfast papers, Glor Uladh and Resurgent Ulster, a position he held for the next six years. During the early 1950s, Steele became involved in the Belfast branch of the National Graves Association and was the driving force behind the erection of the County Antrim memorial in Milltown Cemetery, Belfast. A dedicated and tireless worker on behalf of the NGA, Steele believed that the sacrifices of the Volunteers should be acknowledged and recorded. In 1953 he edited and was the main author of Antrim’s Patriot Dead (the predecessor of the recently-published Belfast Graves), and ten years later produced a small booklet, Belfast’s Patriot Graves, recording the Roll of Honour of Belfast martyrs up to Brendan O’Boyle who died in 1955. On December 21st 1957, following the beginning of the IRA’s Border Campaign, internment was once more introduced in the North. Steele was among the 167 republicans to be interned in Crumlin Road Jail. Political treatment, last won by hunger strikes and other protests during the years 1938 to 1945, was not automatically accorded. Steele, who would never submit to prison rules, led the men in a protest strike and eventually political status was acknowledged.

After being interned for three years he was released in 1960 and immediately reported back to the Army.

In 1963, Anna and Jimmy were heartbroken by the tragic death of their young son, Colm. Colm, an only child, was just nine years of age when he was knocked down and killed by a car while on a pedestrian crossing. Steele was deeply affected by the shock of Colm’s death and it was Anna who, once again, helped him to endure a bitter and tragic blow. With the ending of the Border Campaign an Army Convention was held at Maghera, County Derry, where less emphasis was placed on armed struggle than in directing the IRA towards reformist agitation. Steele, like many other republicans, was gravely disturbed by the infiltration of the Republican Movement by members of the Irish Workers’ Party and the Connolly Association in England, and the influence which people like Roy Johnston exerted on the leadership.

By the mid-1960s many of these infiltrators had become the ‘masterminds’ and policy makers of the Republican Movement. While many republicans were expelled or ousted during this period, and many more drifted away, Steele stood his ground and was determined to do something to stop the betrayal of the republican cause and uphold the principles of the all Ireland republic proclaimed at Easter 1916. His opportunity eventually came when in 1969 it was announced that the remains of Peter Barnes and James McCormick were to be brought home to Ireland for burial. Barnes and McCormick had been executed in England in February 1940 for their alleged part in the Coventry bombing in August of the previous year. For years the Barnes & McCormick Repatriation Committee, of which. Steele was a member, had been campaigning for the return of their remains. The forthcoming reinterment of the bodies in July 1969 was seen by a group of Belfast republicans (who, like Steele, were deeply concerned about the direction the Movement was taking) as an opportunity to publicly denounce the leadership and its revision.

The Repatriation Committee proposed that Steele be accepted as the speaker to deliver the oration at Ballyglass, Mullingar, County Westmeath. He put a lot of preparation into his speech. Steele and the faithful republicans who supported him knew that in criticising the policies being pursued by the leadership that they were expressing the feelings of many true republicans throughout the country. Assisted by others like Jimmy Drumm, and after much discussion, Steele wrote the final draft of the oration he proposed to give at Mullingar. He knew that by giving such an oration he would almost certainly be dismissed from the Republican Movement. Undeterred, he was determined to say, and to say in public, what so many republicans wholeheartedly felt and had discussed privately. The Repatriation Committee recommended to the Army Council that Steele be the speaker at Ballyglass. However, Cathal Goulding, the IRA Chief of Staff, refused to accept him and said that Jim O’Regan from Cork had been appointed by the Army as the official speaker.

The Repatriation Committee selected Steele as their speaker and it was eventually agreed that he and O’Regan would speak on Sunday, 6 July 1969. Steele spoke first and in a fiery oration he severely criticised the policies of the Republican Movement, the attitude of the leadership that the struggle for civil rights was a process by which the Six-County state could be reformed, and finally the running-down of the IRA.

Steele in conclusion reminded those present what Barnes and McCormick had died for and urged republicans to abandon the new policies of the Movement and to support the armed struggle.

The oration was warmly applauded and after the ceremonies many republicans, especially those who had participated in the 1939 campaign, congratulated him on taking such a courageous stand. Many of the estimated 10,000 people present were delighted that at last someone, and especially a sincere republican such as Steele, had spoken out publicly about the direction the Movement was taking.

Sinn Féin President Tomás Mac Giolla and Goulding were furious over the oration and urged O’Regan to contradict what Steele had said. O’Regan, who was supposed to be the main speaker, before beginning his speech told Goulding that “you can’t contradict the truth” and then proceeded to give a very mild oration in comparison to Steele’s.

Steele’s speech was the first public opposition to the policies being pursued by the leadership and halted the trend in the Republican Movement. In many ways, Steele’s oration was an indication to many republicans of what lay ahead for the Movement, and within six months the inevitable split had occurred and the elements so severely criticised by Steele became known as ‘Official Sinn Féin’, now the Workers’ Party.

Two weeks later, Steele was dismissed from the Republican Movement because of his oration at Mullingar. He was, however, given the right to appeal for a court-martial but it was the republican cause Jimmy followed and not the man. Uncorrupted and undaunted he reorganised the republican movement into the revolutionary movement for which it was founded. By August 1969 pressing issues confronted Steele and other republicans in Belfast. During the pogroms in Belfast, Steele was very much to the fore and assisted with the rearming of IRA units to defend nationalist areas. He became a member of the newly-organised Belfast Brigade Staff as Publicity Officer and, following the split in the Army, was elected to the Army Executive, a post he held until his death.

As enemy forces made there presence more seen and his former comrades cowaring away from the republican cause to revisionist politics and with British soldiers on the streets of Belfast more visible than ever, on the 15th August 1969, following the loyalist pogroms against nationalist areas, the Belfast brigade and Northern division began to reorganise under Jimmy’s lead as he prepared the IRA to take the offensive against it’s countries age old oppressor. Within weeks Jimmy had volunteers out on active service taking the offensive to against British forces. In January of 1970, Steele conceived the idea of founding a republican paper for circulation in the six occupied counties. A paper committee (which included himself, Leo Martin, Hugh McAteer, Seán Malone, George Mackie and several others) was formed and met over a shop at the corner of Clonard Gardens and Bombay Street, Belfast.

The first issue of the paper, named Republican News, appeared in March 1970 with Steele as editor. “While others assisted with Republican News,” recalls a longtime friend and comrade of his, “it is only fair to say that without Jimmy Steele, who was the driving force behind the paper, which was almost exclusively written by him, Republican News would not have appeared”.

It was with the establishment of Republican News that Steele’s true talents emerged. A prolific writer, he had a natural flair for journalism and for publicity in particular. Under his editorship, the four-page weekly paper soon had a circulation of 15,000 copies per week. He continued to edit the paper until his death in August 1970. Jimmy Steele spent over 20 years of his life in prison for his ideals but such was his determination and his enthusiasm for the attainment of the Republic that he was still working hard for the cause right up to the time of his death. He died, aged 63, still active in the ranks of the Irish Republican Army, on the 9th August 1970, just five weeks after the death of his lifelong comrade, Hugh McAteer.

Jimmy Steele’s life and work in the cause of Irish freedom should be an example to all of us, never to desist in our fight for Irish freedom and in our traditional direction but to remain on the true path remaining faithful to the cause and it’s principles and opposed to those who try to destroy it and conform to british rule in Ireland. A staunch nationalist republican, militant and soldier of the republic. He was one of the most prominent IRA men in Belfast and throughout the north after the Irish Civil War right up to his death in which he held practically every senior position in the Northern Command of the IRA.

Speaking at the reinterment of two executed IRA men from the sabotage campaign of 1939-40 (Peter Barnes and James McCormick) Steele said:

“Our two martyred comrades who we honour today … went forth to carry the fight to the enemy, into enemy territory, using the only methods that will ever succeed, not the method of the politicians, nor the constitutionalists, but the method of soldiers, the method of armed force. The ultimate aim of the Irish nation will never emerge from the political or constitutional platform. Indeed, one is expected to be more conversant with the teaching of Chairman Mao than those of our dead patriots.”

Jimmy Steele was buried with full military honours in Milltown Cemetery west Belfast. He was one of the most faithful, true and finest Ireland has produced, A soldier, writer and poet, a man who devoted his life to the Republican Movement and the cause of Irish freedom, died on 9th August 1970.