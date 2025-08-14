Irish-speaking activist arrested as UDA marches on

A pensioner arrested for wearing a ‘Palestine Action’ t-shirt at an anti-racism protest was ordered by the PSNI to provide an English language version of her name and address or face arrest.

After she refused, Máire Mhic an Fhailí was pulled into the back of an armoured vehicle in the centre of Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

The west Belfast woman had been marked out along with two others after she was spotted wearing a t-shirt in support of the pro-Palestinian activist group. It was recently outlawed by the British government after it struck two RAF warplanes with red paint.

The move by British PM Keir Starmer means that any display of support for, or being a member of Palestine Action, is considered illegal.

But Ms Mhic an Fhailí said the PSNI only arrested her after she spoke in Irish.

“One of the police officers came over and asked me my name, so I gave him my name. I gave it in Irish. He asked me my address, I gave him my address in Irish, and he went away and came back and said ‘you have to give it in English or we will arrest you’”, she said.

She added that another man gave his name and address in English and he was given a caution.

“So two of us were stopped, one was given a caution, I was arrested.”

New language legislation in 2002 supposedly made Irish an official language with the same legal status as English in the north of Ireland - but the PSNI’s actions have shown that it is ignoring the law.

A Presbyterian minister, the Reverend Bill Shaw, who was also cautioned by the PSNI at the event, accused the force of double standards. He pointed to the PSNI’s failure to tackle routine displays of support for outlawed loyalist paramilitary groups, supposedly banned under the same legislation used to silence Palestine Action.

And on the same day as Máire Mhic an Fhailí was arrested in Belfast, banners in support of the outlawed UDA were being openly displayed at the annual Apprentice Boys Parade in Derry.

“As several people have pointed out since my caution, you know, people within the loyalist community can display UVF flags, UDA flags. They can march with bands, with paramilitary insignia, all of which are prescribed to organisations, and nothing happens,” he said.

“And just look at the situation around bonfires, where in some places they put images and effigies on them in certain places - these are hate crimes in my opinion and it is done with impunity.

“But they target a woman in her 70s for wearing a t-shirt. They throw her in like a slab of meat into the back of a Land Rover. It’s scandalous.

“Presumably they’re being pressurised by powers that be, particularly Westminster, to clamp down on Palestinian solidarity movements.”

Ms Mhic an Fhailí is a long-time human rights activist from the Poleglass area who has previously campaigned for the civil rights struggle.

Sinn Féin west Belfast representative Pat Sheehan criticised her detention.

“The British government’s attempts to criminalise the Palestinian solidarity movement, and the subsequent actions of the PSNI in enforcing this draconian legislation, have been disgraceful,” he said.

“While Keir Starmer continues to enable the ongoing Israeli genocide and starvation of Gazans, he is also moving to silence ordinary, decent people for speaking out.

“Just yesterday, Netanyahu announced his intention to seize Gaza City. Yet still, Starmer provides cover for this rogue regime, instead targeting activists for highlighting what should be a universal moral outrage.

“Like all previous censorship attempts by the British government, which is totally out of step with the wider public, this too will fail.”

Despite her arrest on Saturday, the west Belfast grandmother told journalists she has no plans to stop supporting Palestine.

“I’ll be back out at the next march. I will carry on. I’ll be wearing my T-shirt, and I will be marching and protesting. And if I get arrested again, I will be arrested again.

“I would say to the police: look at what is happening. Stand on the right side of history with all the people who are opposed to the mass slaughter in Gaza.”