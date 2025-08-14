Internment marked as indefinite detentions continue

The ongoing use of internment without trial by the British government has come under renewed criticism this week, coinciding with the anniversary of its introduction in 1971.

Four republicans have been arrested in recent days, allegedly in connection with the New IRA and the INLA, sparking fresh concerns over the British government’s policy of indefinite detention before trial.

Campaigners point to the case of Seán Farrell, an Irish republican political prisoner who has been held on remand in Maghaberry jail for more than five and a half years, as evidence that the infamous internment of nationalists in 1971 has not ended but evolved into a new form of political detention.

In Derry, activists from the Irish Republican Prisoners Welfare Association (IRPWA) and Éistigí have erected boards across the city to remind the public that, in their words, “British internment is not a thing of the past – it continues today.” The installations call for action to end the ongoing injustice faced by political prisoners.

Earlier this week, anti-internment rallies were held in Derry and in Scotland, organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee alongside the IRPWA. The events brought together campaigners from across Ireland and Britain in a united stand against state repression.

Following the Derry rally, the IRPWA issued a statement thanking the organisers for their “steadfast commitment to inclusivity and solidarity” but also accused the political party People Before Profit (PBP) of attempting to have them removed from the speaking platform.

According to the IRPWA, PBP’s Derry leader Shaun Harkin and senior member Goretti Horgan sought to exclude the group, a move the IRPWA described as “a shameful display of political cowardice” and “staggering hypocrisy”.

The statement criticised what it saw as a lack of solidarity from the PBP in contrast to their vocal defence of activists targeted over Palestine solidarity work.

“The jackboot of repression has been on our community’s neck for generations, but when it does not fit their political narrative, they look the other way,” the group said.

Reaffirming its mission, the IRPWA pledged to continue supporting prisoners and families, opposing British internment “in all its forms”, and maintaining links with oppressed peoples globally. “Solidarity is not selective or a slogan. It is a duty,” the statement concluded.

International support for the campaign was also noted, with the IRPWA extending thanks to Belgian solidarity network Zannekinbond, whose activists displayed a “Stop Internment – Free Irish Republican Prisoners” banner along the E40 motorway. The group said such gestures were a vital reminder that “the fight for freedom, human rights, and dignity knows no borders.”