Hunger strikers remembered

The annual Sinn Féin hunger strike commemoration in Belfast on Sunday brought former republican prisoners of war to pay tribute to their friend and comrade, one-time OC of the H Blocks, Brendan ‘Bik’ McFarlane.

The group of survivors of the infamous H-Block of Long Kesh prison all took part in the Blanket protest, refusing to wear prison uniforms as part of a campaign against the criminalisation of the Irish armed struggle. It led to the 1981 hunger strike, in which ten republicans died fighting to overturn Thatcher’s refusal to recognise them as political prisoners.

The event is held annually by Sinn Féin to remember those who died in the 1981 hunger strike

Under bright sunshine, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald addressed a large crowd gathered at Milltown Cemetery. She said that momentum for unification is growing and that whoever is voted in as the next President of Ireland should be a leader for reunification.

She stated that the route to Irish unity is getting there “inch by inch”, as she urged people to stop “being bystanders”.

“Friends, it is our duty as activists to carve the avenue through which we will reach a united Ireland. We are getting there, inch by inch, day by day, year by year,” she said.

“It’s time to get on the pitch, to stop being bystanders as history unfolds, to finally shed the harness of partitionism and become leaders for the reunification of our country.

“That’s what a government with real vision would do. That’s what a patriotic government would do. That’s what Micheál Martin should do.

“These are the values that the Irish President must advance.

“The day is coming when the people will have their say on unity. Our job is to build the most positive campaigns possible. To win those referendums and to win well. I say we can do it. I say we must do it. I say we will do it.”

‘HOPE OVER FEAR’

“Young people have always been at the forefront of the struggle for equality and justice,” she added.

“The hunger strikers were young. The average age of the ten who died was 28. Thomas McElwee, the youngest, was only 23 when he died. Joe McDonnell, the eldest, was only 30.

“Their story shows us that young people can change history. Our job is to inspire within them the power of activism.

“To instil in them the politics of defiance over despair, the politics of hope over fear. To instil in them the spark to rock the system, to shake things up, to be the living embodiment of Irish republicanism.

“As long as we do that, the cause of Irish freedom and unity is in safe hands.”

SANDS REMEMBERED

Last weekend also, Independent Dublin Republicans held their third annual “Remember The Hunger Strikers” Commemoration in Dublin.

The parade was delayed by agreement to facilitate a demonstration called following outrage over the passing of nine year old scoliosis sufferer Harvey Morrison Sheratt.

Harvey died despite a promise by the current Tánaiste in 2017 that no child will have to wait more than 4 months for necessary surgery.

“We were proud to stand in solidarity with the family, friends and supporters of Harvey,” the organisers said.

“We would like to thank all of our participants and events attendees for their understanding on this issue and for attending our annual event.”

A colour party and pipers who led the parade with support from Independent Republicans Armagh Colour Party, passing the GPO, to the Garden of Remembrance, where wreaths were laid by several groups.

The main address was delivered by former POW and ‘Blanket man’, Dixie Elliott, who in his speech extended solidarity to the Palestinian people and rejected the narrow nationalist narrative of the Irish Far Right.

He recalled his time on the blanket protest in the H-Blocks alongside hunger strike leader Bobby Sands.

“He thought about the men in the other blocks and what they were going through and what could be done for them. He thought about the brave women on the blanket protest in Armagh jail. He thought about the way ahead and what had to be done to get there,” he said.

“Bobby had a dream. We all had. A dream that kept us determined to see that protest through to the bitter end. We spoke about it often, together as cellmates or in discussions out the doors at night with the rest of the lads in the wing. That dream was of a 32 county socialist Republic and a better future, free from the shackles of British tyranny, for our children and the generations to come.”