How Israel’s war on Gaza has become a war on the truth

For ten months, Gaza and its people have been under relentless bombardment. Entire neighbourhoods have been flattened, hospitals reduced to rubble, and families obliterated in seconds. But alongside the destruction of homes and lives, another campaign is being waged, one aimed not only at innocent civilians, but at the very people who tell the world what is happening.

Since October 2023, at least 186 journalists and media workers have been killed, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). This makes Israel’s assault on Gaza the deadliest conflict for journalists in living memory. Many were not caught in “crossfire.” They were killed in marked press vests, pre-mediated in their homes with their families, or while broadcasting live.

On 10 August 2025, the world lost another voice. Anas al-Sharif, a veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who had documented the war’s human toll with courage and precision, was killed along with four colleagues and a freelance reporter in an Israeli airstrike near Al-Shifa Hospital. Israel claims he was part of a Hamas cell, a lie, and a claim dismissed by Al Jazeera and press freedom groups as baseless and slanderous.

This is no accident. The pattern is clear. From the destruction of Gaza’s main media offices, to repeated communications blackouts, to the denial of entry for foreign correspondents, the aim is the same: control the narrative by silencing those who can contradict it. Every dead journalist is another set of eyes and ears removed from the front lines. Every smashed camera is another piece of evidence that will never see daylight.

Killing journalists does more than rob the world of truth, it emboldens those who commit atrocities, safe in the knowledge that fewer witnesses remain to hold them to account. This is not a “fog of war” tragedy, it is a calculated campaign of state murder and information suppression. Netanyahu and his government need to be held accountable as war criminals.

Éire Nua calls for an independent international tribunal to investigate every journalist death in Gaza since October 2023. Immediate and unconditional access for accredited media to all parts of Gaza. An end to the targeting, murder, harassment, and vilification of journalists.

Israel may kill the messenger, but it cannot kill the message. The truth has a way of surviving. And when the history of this war is written, it will remember not only the war crimes committed, but also the lengths taken to hide them, by both Israel and the United States.

We call on all Irish Americans who hold TRUE Irish Republican values to protest against the Zionist infiltration of the U.S regime, and lobby for an end to the puppet mastering of Trump by Israel.

Al Jazeera award winning journalist Anas al‑Sharif was married and had 2 children.