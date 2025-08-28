The current favourite to be the next British Prime Minister, far-right ‘Reform’ leader Nigel Farage, has said he will seek to renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement as part of a plan to quit the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Under the 1998 peace deal, which helped to bring about the end of the Provisional IRA’s armed campaign, the ECHR was incorporated into law in the north of Ireland.

Driven by support for his anti-immigrant rhetoric, Farage’s party is predicted to win a large majority in the next British general election.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Farage said, as Prime Minister, he would renegotiate the Irish accords in order to remove the ECHR elements.

The Reform leader said he would repeal the Human Rights Act, leave the ECHR, and scrap several other international treaties. He claims the legislation has made it harder to deport asylum seekers, a key plank of his political agenda.

The plans include leaving the ECHR and replacing the Human Rights Act with a British Bill of Rights, which would only apply to British citizens and those who have a legal right to live under British jurisdiction.

When asked whether he is concerned leaving the ECHR could jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Farage said: “(former PM) Blair, of course, wrote the ECHR into everything.

“He wrote it into everything to try and embed it deeply in British law.

“Can we renegotiate the Good Friday Agreement to get the ECHR out of it? Yes. Is that something that can happen very, very quickly? No, it will take longer.

“Unfortunately and for a variety of reasons, previous governments have placed Northern Ireland, I’m afraid, in a different position to the rest of the United Kingdom, something that we vigorously opposed.

“It will take a little bit longer with Northern Ireland.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson backed the Reform leader’s plan. He said what Farage is suggesting over the ECHR is “essential” for Britain.

“If the government has a sufficient majority it can do whatever it wants,” he added.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the ECHR underpins the Good Friday Agreement.

She told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that Farage is a populist who is “trying to sell people a very simplistic solution to a very complex public policy problem”.

She said: “I also think the DUP, as before, are going to get their fingers burnt, because I can’t imagine Nigel Farage, if he gets into Downing Street, having much interest spending his first few years carefully negotiating with Dublin.

“I dare say he would drop Northern Ireland in a heartbeat when it starts to get complicated.

“It is our agreement, it is not Nigel Farage’s agreement. It is a protection endorsed by the people across this island.

“It is not for him to tear up and it will not be happening.”

The current British Direct Ruler Hilary Benn said Farage “hasn’t the faintest idea of the consequences” of removing the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) from the Good Friday Agreement, and said that to jeopardise the peace deal would be “dangerously irresponsible”.

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood said the focus of the debate around Britain’s future is “moving troublingly to the right” and “melting old certainties about what people in a range of communities think their own future and the future of their family looks like”.

“In that regard, by trashing the value of human rights, by talking fast and loose about the legal framework that underpins the Good Friday Agreement and peace in Northern Ireland and by promoting a politics of resentment in Britain, Farage is making a powerful case for people here to choose a new Ireland.”

The plans have also been condemned by human rights campaigners.

Professor Colin Harvey, from Queen’s University in Belfast, said the discussions of removing the protections provided under the Convention bring “serious anxieties and worries” for people in the north of Ireland.

“This sort of rampaging English nationalism is hugely damaging. England in many ways, is having a sort of senior moment right now,” he explained.

“Without paying much attention to the implications for elsewhere, including Northern Ireland, and the serious impact that their plans will have for our widely praised and admired peace agreement.

“It’s a destructive form of English nationalism, they are essentially going to accelerate the end of the Union.”

Sinn Féin MP Dáire Hughes said the Good Friday Agreement “belongs to the people of Ireland, not to Nigel Farage. Mr Farage clearly has no understanding of Irish politics and cares even less”.

In a statement, Mr Hughes said: “The Good Friday Agreement is an international treaty between the two governments, endorsed democratically by the Irish people and lodged with the UN.

“The human rights protections are fundamental and won’t be wished away.”

He added: “If anything the Good Friday Agreement needs to be fully implemented including delivering the provision for a unity referendum.”