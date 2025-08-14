County Down man’s life ‘sacrificed for intelligence goal’

The sister of a man executed as an informer has said the British state put their agents before the preservation of life.

Moira Todd was speaking after it emerged the RUC made no attempt to save the life of her brother, Eugene Simons, while he was being interrogated by an IRA unit which included one or more British double agents.

New details about the circumstances of his death have emerged in a private police report recently provided to the Simons family.

The ‘Operation Kenova’ investigation has confirmed to the family the role of the British agent known as Stakeknife in the killing.

In the report on the killing, the police denied the Crown Forces had advance knowledge of the 26-year-old Castlewellan man’s abduction, but admitted that no attempts were made to try and locate him subsequently.

It also admitted that the news of his killing was withheld from the family for weeks.

Ms Todd described how her brother was questioned several times at the notorious Castlereagh RUC interrogation centre in east Belfast, where he was the subject of a sinister threat.

“Eugene was in Castlereagh before the IRA lifted him, they told him they would put it out that he was a tout, if he didn’t work with them, they would put it out that he was a tout anyway,” she said.

“They took him into Castlereagh, and we all know what happens in Castlereagh, and then they (IRA) had him from the first of January to the 12th or 14th of January in 1981.

“I would imagine those were not pleasant days for him. Surely anybody would break under that, just to make it stop.”

Ms Todd was scathing of the RUC response to the disappearance of her brother.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s the state putting their intelligence and their touts before the preservation of life,” she said.

“Again, I say, Eugene was charged with nothing, ever, never claimed by the IRA, nothing, and yet they (RUC) had him in Castlereagh four times.

“One of those times he was taken out of the custody suite for something like three hours - what happened in those three hours?”

It has also been revealed that there had been an external police investigation into how some RUC information on Mr Simons had been “leaked” to the IRA.

She also did not understand why, despite having intelligence that Mr Simons was dead, this information was not passed on to his family by police, which continued to treat his disappearance as a missing person case.

Ms Todd said the recent report shows “how little was done” for her brother by the RUC.

“No forensics, no nothing,” she said.

“And they kept up the pretence that he was still alive.”

The report also claimed Mr Simons was “warned about his safety” by the RUC after he was interrogated by the IRA in 1980, but Ms Todd did not believe her brother was warned that he was at risk.

“These were just standard (warnings), it’s a box ticked, if they did it at all,” she said.

Ms Todd has concerns at what she described as the RUC’s “velvet glove” approach to the investigation.

She said her family has lost trust in the police, and while the report has provided some fresh information, the contents of the report also raise new questions.

“No, how can we trust them anymore?

“We have been lied to for so long and then finally the Kenova family reports come out and it does not give us the information we had hoped for.

“It’s another big disappointment.

“I will say Kenova has given us much more information than we had ever had, but I was hoping for something more in the report.”

Lawyer Kevin Winters, of KRW Law, has now contacted the PSNI.

“The revelation about RUC leaks to PIRA allied to the delay in letting the Simons family know Eugene was dead takes this investigation to another level altogether,” he said.

“We have contacted PSNI for more details on the original inquiry into internal leaks to see if this was a systemic issue.

“Standing back from it, this latest Kenova report, whilst helping the family, actually raises more questions than answers.”