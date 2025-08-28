British gunmen in show of firepower

Residents of the Creggan area in Derry have expressed concern over the intimidating presence of armed members of the British Crown Forces.

The masked gunmen, believed to have been a heavily militarised police unit, engaged in a provocative display of weaponry in the strongly republican area.

Saoradh condemned the scenes, which followed the arrests of two of its party members in Derry. Both men were subsequently released unconditionally, as were two other republicans arrested in the city previously.

“The heavy-handed appearance of armed and masked Crown Force units in Creggan this week laid bare the ongoing reality of occupation and intimidation in our communities,” they said.

“Coming directly after the detention of Republicans in Derry, this display was designed not for ‘safety’ but for spectacle, and an attempt to flex their muscle and suppress dissent.

“For decades we have been told of ‘normalisation’, that the days of militarised policing were behind us. Yet what we see today is the exact opposite with Crown Force personnel openly patrolling our communities, masked and heavily armed.”

They said the display of military oppression is “not normal” and “will never be accepted as such”.

“The people of Derry have made it clear, we do not want armed British gunmen on our streets. We do not need their intimidation, their harassment, or their attempts to criminalise our communities. These forces are not here for our protection; they are here to enforce British rule.

“Is it any surprise that this is the force who are twice as likely to stop and search or arrest someone from the Catholic, Nationalist, Republican community.

“It is time for this armed militia to get off the backs of our community. They are not welcome, they are not wanted, and they never will be.”